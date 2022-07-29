Celebrating the Work of Diébédo Francis Kéré, Winner of the 2022 Pritzker Prize

This year’s recipient of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize is Burkina Faso native Diébédo Francis Kéré, a forward-thinking visionary not afraid to work in some of the world’s least developed regions. Prestige takes a look back at his past triumphs and future endeavours.

Francis Kéré, March 2021 (photo by Urban Zintel)

In the field of architecture there’s perhaps no greater honour than receiving the Pritzker Prize , an annual award bestowed upon architects whose work demonstrates a combination of talent, vision, and commitment. The award itself, a beautiful bronze medallion, is given in tandem with a cash prize of US$100,000, and past recipients have included such luminaries as Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry, and I.M. Pei.

Earlier this year it was announced by Tom Pritzker – Chairman of The Hyatt Foundation, which sponsors the award – that the 2022 Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize was to be Diébédo Francis Kéré. Known for his groundbreaking work in some of Africa’s least developed regions, he is acclaimed not only as an architect but also as an educator and social activist.

Léo Surgical Clinic and Health Centre (photo by Andrea Maretto)

“Francis Kéré is pioneering architecture – sustainable to the Earth and its inhabitants – in lands of extreme scarcity,” Pritzker commented. “He is equally architect and servant, improving upon the lives and experiences of countless citizens in a region of the world that is at times forgotten. Through buildings that demonstrate beauty, modesty, boldness and invention, and by the integrity of his architecture, he gracefully upholds the mission of this prize.”

Born in Gando, a small village in the impoverished African nation of Burkina Faso, the career path of Francis Kéré has been full of extraordinary twists and turns. Growing up, he was the eldest son of the village chief and the first in his community to attend school. However, he had to leave home – at age seven – and relocate to the slightly larger village of Tenkodogo to do so, since Gando had no school.

Gando Primary School (photo by Siméon Duchoud)

The classroom he studied in was constructed of simple cement blocks and lacked both ventilation and light. He recalls how sharing such a small space with over a hundred classmates – for hours at a time – was none too pleasant, and he vowed to one day make schools better in his homeland. And though it took many years, he eventually kept that promise.

In 1985, at the age of 20, Francis left Africa for Berlin on a vocational carpentry scholarship, learning to make roofs and furniture by day and attending classes at night. A decade later he was awarded a scholarship to attend Technische Universität Berlin, where he graduated in 2004 with an advanced degree in architecture.

Lycée Schorge (photo by Francis Kéré)

It was certainly an incredible achievement for a young man with such humble beginnings, and Francis remained well aware of his responsibility to do something meaningful with this unique privilege. To that end, even before graduating he had established the ‘Schulbausteine für Gando e.V.’ foundation (translated as “school building blocks for Gando”), which was renamed the ‘Kéré Foundation e.V.’ in 1998. The objective was to fundraise and advocate for a child’s right to a comfortable classroom, an idea dear to the architect’s heart.

In 2001 Francis completed his very first building, the Gando Primary School, which was built by and for the people of his hometown. From conception to completion, locals offered their input, labour, and resources, and nearly every part of the school was crafted by hand; all guided by the architect’s unique vision, which married indigenous materials with modern engineering.

Léo Doctors’ Housing (photo by Francis Kéré)

“Good architecture in Burkina Faso is a classroom where you can sit, have light that is filtered, entering the way that you want to use it, across a blackboard or on a desk,” Francis explains, describing the school’s structural concept. “How can we take away the heat coming from the sun, but use the light to our benefit? Creating climate conditions to give basic comfort allows for true teaching, learning, and excitement.”

Roof structure of the National Park of Mali (photo by Iwan Baan)

For many people in developing countries, extreme heat is a major problem. To combat this, Francis developed an architectural vocabulary that makes use of double roofs, thermal mass, wind towers, indirect lighting, cross ventilation, and shade chambers (replacing conventional windows, doors, and columns). At the Gando Primary School Library, for instance, the concrete roof was poured around a grid of traditional clay pots which, once extracted, left openings that allowed heat to escape and natural light to enter. Meanwhile, a façade constructed of eucalyptus wood surrounds the elliptical building, creating flexible outdoor spaces that emit light vertically.

Architect Francis Kéré enjoys a light-hearted moment playing Jenga (photo by Urban Zintel)

The success of the Gando Primary School definitely got Francis noticed, and in 2004 he won the Aga Khan Award for Architecture – the catalyst for him establishing his very own practice, Kéré Architecture, in Berlin the following year. The construction of additional primary, secondary, postsecondary, and medical facilities – in Burkina Faso, Kenya, Mozambique, and Uganda – soon followed, and these buildings not only provided academic and medical benefits, but also served to help stabilise entire communities.

2 views of Xylem at Tippet Rise Art Centre, 2019, Montana, USA (photos by Iwan Baan)

Over time his work has expanded well beyond Africa, and now includes temporary and permanent structures in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA. Likewise, his professional accolades grew to include many prestigious architecture awards, as well as becoming a chartered member of the Royal Institute of British Architects (2009), and an Honorary Fellow of the American Institute of Architects (2012) and the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada (2018). Some of his most significant works to date include: Xylem at Tippet Rise Art Centre (2019, Montana, USA), Léo Doctors’ Housing (2019, Burkina Faso), Lycée Schorge Secondary School (2016, Burkina Faso), and the National Park of Mali (2010).

Sarbalé Ke at Coachella (photo by Iwan Baan)

Perhaps not too surprisingly, his works outside ofAfrica are influenced by his upbringing and experiences in Gando, particularly the tradition of communing under a sacred tree to celebrate, narrate stories, and exchange ideas. A perfect example is the colourful ‘Sarbalé Ke’, which was created for the 2019 Coachella Festival. The name, meaning “house of celebration” in his native Bissa language, references the shape of a baobab tree (which naturally hollows out as it ages).

The 2017 Serpentine Pavilion (photo by Iwan Baan)

He also explored botanical themes when he was invited to create the 2017 ‘Serpentine Pavilion’ in London. Open annually from June to October, the Serpentine Pavilion commission has become an international byword for architectural experimentation, and the temporary structure Francis created, with its organic curving walls, took its central shape from the form of a tree. The detached roof, meanwhile, was a nod to buildings in Africa, and inside the pavilion rainwater would funnel into the centre – underscoring the dilemma of water scarcity. On top of it all the bold use of indigo was dually symbolic, because in his native land that colour represents strength but it’s also a reference the blue boubou traditional garment he wore as a child.

Burkina Faso National Assembly (rendering by Kéré Architecture)

Looking towards the future, this ambitious 57-year-old has many impressive projects in the works. One of the most pivotal is the rebuilding of the National Assembly of Burkina Faso, in Ouagadougou (the original was destroyed during the Burkinabè uprising of 2014). Conceived as a stepped and latticed pyramidal building, it will house a 127-person assembly hall within, while encouraging informal public congregation outside. The master plan is also set to include indigenous flora, exhibition spaces, courtyards, and a monument to those who lost their lives in protest of the old regime.

Benin National Assembly (rendering by Kéré Architecture)

Another major project currently under construction is the Benin National Assembly, in Porto-Novo (Republic ofBenin). Situated in a public park, the design is once again inspired by the baobab tree. While parliament convenes on the inside, citizens can assemble under the vast shade at the base of the building.

It’s been said that Francis Kéré’s entire body of work demonstrates the power of materiality rooted in place. His buildings are about communities, but it’s also important to note that the empowerment and transformation of communities through architecture is intertwined with Francis’ commitment to social justice and engagement.

Facade of the TUMTower (rendering by Kéré Architecture)

“I am hoping to change the paradigm, push people to dream and undergo risk,” he says. “It is not because you are rich that you should waste material. It is not because you are poor that you should not try to create quality. Everyone deserves quality, everyone deserves luxury, and everyone deserves comfort. We are interlinked and concerns in climate, democracy and scarcity are concerns for us all.”

