Infinite Possibilities: In Conversation with Artist Tom Sachs

At this year’s Bangkok Art Biennale, which runs until February 23, 2023, American artist and sculptor Tom Sachs is one of the top international names taking part. Interestingly, however, the project he’s displaying is firmly rooted in Thai traditions.

The debut of the ‘Infinity’, Tom Sachs’ contribution to the 2022 Bangkok Art Biennale (photo: Piyatat Hemmatat)

On the morning of October 22, the official opening day of the 2022 Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB), I found myself zipping up and down Bangkok’s majestic Chao Phraya River while nibbling on caviar-topped blinis and sipping chilled prosecco. This exclusive boat ride, arranged in conjunction with The Peninsula Bangkok, gave the seven lucky passengers aboard a chance to fully experience the ‘Infinity’; an 11-metre long, custom-built Thai longtail boat which is artist Tom Sachs’ contribution to the third edition of the BAB.

Two days earlier, over a lunch at The Peninsula’s riverfront swimming pool, I had the opportunity to chat at length with the acclaimed American sculptor about his involvement in this year’s biennale. Joining us was Chomwan Weeraworarit (PhD), a BAB 2022 curator who has been friends with Tom for many years, and who was instrumental in bringing him to Thailand… again.

The NASA Infinity, resting in the Chao Phraya River (photo: Piyatat Hemmatat)

Tell us about the piece you’ll be exhibiting in this year’s Bangkok Art Biennale?

This is the debut of the ‘Infinity’, a traditional Thai seagoing longtail boat fitted with an Azusa two litre diesel truck engine. It’s painted the colour the Thai Navy, the same gray, which is a form of marine camouflage. It’s our boat for exploring different dimensions, in this case the Chao Phraya River. We performed a ritual blessing, asking the goddess of the river to protect us in the boat, and we’re working with two local boatmen who are the pilots as we explore.

I understand this project has been a long time in the making?

Yes. About 10 years ago Chomwan and I were stranded when our motorcycle broke down on the island of Koh Yao Noi. And while we were attempting to get back to town, we talked about a lot of things, and one of them was [Thai] longtail boats and how, in many ways, it’s a dying tradition. We’re in the age of making beautiful, perfect things, like an iPhone, but things that are handmade, and show the individuality of the craftsman, seem to be evaporating. So, we wanted to preserve some of this and find a way of collaborating that’s authentic.

(left to right) Chomwan Weeraworarit, Tom Sachs, and Dr. Apinan Poshyananda, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Bangkok Art Biennale (photo: Oh Sila)

So, this is not your first time in Thailand?

No, more like the third. I’ve been learning about Thai culture for many years, and for 30 years I’ve been working in New York City and Thai food has been the sustenance of many long weekends of toiling through the night (laughs). Thai culture is very dear to me, because it’s this holy grail cross section of seriousness and humanity. I feel that Thai people do it right. There’s a greater sense of civility here than any place I’ve ever been.

Tom and one of his NYC crew aboard the Infinity (photo: Oh Sila)

It must be an added thrill then, to be involved with the BAB 2022?

Yes, it’s a great honour too, to be asked to be in this esteemed international exhibition and to have a project that’s created specifically for it. It’s been a conversation that’s been happening between Chomwan and I for the past decade. And then the Biennale was kind of the moment. Chom called and said, ‘Tom, it’s now or never, because I’m one of the curators this year’. So that was it. That was the little push we needed to do something that we will cherish – and regret – for the rest of our lives (laughs).

The Infinity taking a cruise at night (photo: Oh Sila)

Are biennale visitors able to climb aboard the Infinity?

It will have different stages. This week we’ve been giving people little tours on the boat. We’ve had lunch and coffee there, and cocktails, and it’s gone through the canals and around the town. But a few days after [the BAB opens] we’ll take it out of the water and display it on land [in front of Museum Siam] so that more people can have access to it, and see its form. Because when it’s out of the water it really becomes a sculpture. I don’t draw distinctions between a boat, and a cathedral, and a painting, and a sculpture, and a sneaker. It’s all art to me. I don’t believe in hierarchy, although I know the world does.

The Infinity is home to a full, solar-powered, workshop (photo: Piyatat Hemmatat)

In what other ways have you customised the boat?

It was about eight years old when we bought it, from a fisherman in Krabi. We added a gang top house and the new truck motor. It’s got the standard cooling system, a couple of bilge pumps, and a 220 [volt] electrical system with high-end solar panels. And there’s a full solar-powered workshop on board. It’s got a sculpture making station with devices and drills, and a grinder and engraver, and also a cartography station with maps of Thailand, and of Bangkok, and also larger manifestation maps of the surrounding countries, like Vietnam, Burma, Laos, and Singapore, as well as Scandinavia, because we believe this boat will have other journeys to other cities. It has a traditional wreath of marigolds, that we change routinely to be fresh, and we had special uniforms made for the crew – T-shirts and drawstring fisherman pants. These are done in collaboration with designer Philip Huang. They’re made right here in Thailand and dyed in the northeast province of Sakhon Nakhon, using ebony berry dye, which is the oldest, most ancient way to derive a grey or black from nature.

How does ‘Infinity’ reflect BAB 2022’s theme of ‘Chaos : Calm’?

Well, a boat is all about that right? There’s nothing more calming than the sea, and there’s nothing more chaotic. For me, this is exactly what this project is about. By the way the boat’s registered name is ‘NASA Infinity’, because Infinity had already been taken. And we just retired our ‘Space Program’ [series of exhibitions] after 17 years, so in a lot of ways this is the next iteration of it. It’s another vessel to take us to other dimensions.

Some examples of the ongoing ‘Tom Sachs Space Program’ series of exhibitions (photos: tomsachs.com)

With your great interest in outer space, what did you think about the recent success of the ‘asteroid blaster’?

Oh, that was pretty fun. Any demonstration that communicates how fragile life is on earth, it’s worth doing.

What about projects like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket?

Well, I do enjoy the democratisation of space, even though it’s only run by oligarchs. And I think it’s interesting that it’s demilitarised. I also think it’s very important that artists go space. And I mean, really into space, not just low earth orbit. The military forces that have gone into space are not storytellers, but artists are, so it’s important that we go. I actually excused myself, earlier this year, from the SpaceX mission that I was training for, because it really didn’t feel like something that was about understanding how precious life is on earth is and how precious our natural resources are. It seemed more like just a muscle flex.

Speaking of rockets, I saw your ‘Rocket Factory’ project recently described as ‘the world’s coolest NFT’.

It’s the premier Web 3 project. It uses the blockchain to bridge dimensions. We call it a trans-dimensional manufacturing plant. We make rocket parts as NFTs that you can assemble – nose, cone, and a body and tail assembly – into your NFT rocket. Then you press ‘launch’ and that gives us the signal, the message, to build a physical rocket. We launch it and then send it to you, physically, after we recover it. And your NFT carries a video of the launch as part of the metadata. Then, when you have the physical rocket, you can decide if you want to display it in your home, or donate it to the museum that we’re custodians of. Or you can have the physical rocket shredded.

The super cool Tom Sachs General Purpose Shoe by Nike (photo: tomsachs.com)

I notice you and your crew are all wearing the Tom Sachs General Purpose Shoe that you created with Nike. How did that collaboration come about?

Nike makes these shoes that we all wear in the studio. We are professionals – an athletic team, and our sport is sculpture. We’ve been collaborating with Nike since 2005, and we’re working to make a shoe that’s more accessible, that is not gendered. It’s for everyone, it’s not an elite thing. But, maybe most importantly, they’re meant to last. They’re a little more durable. The best way to keep something out of a landfill is to make it last longer. And also make it so that it looks good when it’s a little worn in, like your favourite pair of jeans.