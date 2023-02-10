In Person: Multimedia Artist Trevor Foster

The captivating multimedia pieces created by artist Trevor Foster, on display until March 15 at SAC Gallery, critically examine the intersection between traditional artisinal crafts, and the broader Thai contemporary art scene.

Trevor Foster is an American-born, multidisciplinary artist currently living and working in Chiang Mai. As a youngster he often traveled with his antique dealer parents to exotic locales – on the hunt for rarities and collectibles – and these formative experiences have gone on to greatly influence his own artistic pursuits.

Thailand’s famous Benjarong pattern applied to skulls

In ‘Vessel of Desires’, his first solo exhibition with SAC Gallery (on until March 15), the now 32-year-old has turned the gallery’s second floor space into a curated “wonder room”, with an incredibly varied collection of curios. Of particular interest are the unusual surface treatments given to objects – including ceramic skulls painted with Benjarong patterns, and Portuguese azulejos tiles applied to an obelisk made of reclaimed teak wood – but equally captivating are his intricate mezzotint prints, and vintage-style furniture pieces with rather startling designs.

Room divider screen with bizarre animal scene

What do you remember most from the journeys to Asia with your parents, as they tracked down rare and interesting collectibles and historical objects?

I have many fond memories of these trips, visiting dusty bustling markets in search of treasures, marveling at ancient temples and archeological sites, and meeting local artisans and collectors. My parents were passionate about their work, and they instilled in me a love for the history and stories behind the objects we collected. Over time the sources for the objects they collected became increasingly depleted and controversial, so by creating my own art I was still able to continue interacting with the arts in Asia in a similar way, while forging my own path.

Colourful print with ornate beetle

Why did you decide to relocate to Chiang Mai?

First and foremost, I was drawn to the vibrant art scene in the city and the rich cultural heritage of the region. Chiang Mai has a long history of ceramic and art production, and I was excited to be part of this community and learn from local artists. It’s a place where I was accepted as an outsider. I’ve also been able to connect with people from all over the world and share my art online with a global audience.

I remember reading accounts of Ernest Hemingway and other expats living in Paris in the 1920s – a time when everyone rode from café to café on motorcycles, and talked all day about art and philosophy – and I see Chiang Mai like that; a city full of eclectic types burgeoning with creativity. I knew it was the perfect place for me to set up my studio.

“The skull offers an image of loss and decay… and acts as a type of warning.”

You’ve put classic Thai Benjarong patterns on skulls. Has anyone found that offensive or inappropriate?

I’ve used the Thai Benjarong pattern on skulls in some of my art pieces, and while I understand that this could be seen as controversial or inappropriate by some, it wasn’t my intention to offend. Actually, the response from both the craftsmen I studied with, and the Thai audience so far, has been overwhelmingly positive. While working with OTOP I was able to see first-hand how the traditional crafts are slowly being lost, and so the skull offers an image of loss and decay… and acts as a type of warning. I was inspired by the intricate and beautiful patterns of Benjarong ceramics and the cultural significance they hold, and I wanted to incorporate them into my work as a tribute, and a way to honour this tradition.

Intricate mezzotint prints

You work with a lot of techniques that could be called “dying arts”, correct?

Yes. I’ve dedicated thousands of hours to honing my skills in lost arts like mezzotint, and I’ve also worked with like-minded individuals who are interested in keeping these art forms alive. By preserving and practicing these art forms, we can continue to learn from them and gain a deeper appreciation for their value and beauty. These techniques and skills are passed down from generation to generation, and they have the power to connect us to the past.

Above: reclaimed wood with eyes and ears; Below: vintage furniture piece with custom upholstery

What does the idea of “new frontiers” mean to you?

As an artist, the concept of new frontiers is particularly relevant because it reflects my constant pursuit of growth and development. I’m always seeking out new challenges and opportunities to learn and improve my craft, whether that means learning new techniques, collaborating with other artists, or experimenting with different materials and mediums. It’s a way to not only discover new things about ourselves, and the world around us, but also create something truly special and unique. It speaks to the idea that there is always more to learn and more to explore, and that by embracing this sense of curiosity and adventure we can continue to grow and evolve as artists, and as individuals.

For more information visit SAC Gallery.