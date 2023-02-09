In Person: Performance Artist Legend Marina Abramović

The 2022 edition of the Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB) brought a lot of notable names to Thailand, but there’s little doubt that the biggest art star in the bunch was Marina Abramović, known worldwide as the first lady of performance art. A small retrospective of her work is on display now – continuing until February 25th – at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), including videos of some of her most memorable performances.

Marina Abramović’s lecture at the QSNCC in Bangkok enthralled the audience

On January 25th, 2023, Marina Abramović gave a lecture in Bangkok entitled ‘The History of Long Durational Works of Art and MAI’, keeping an audience of almost 1,000 strong enthralled for two full hours. The first half focused on long durational performance art pieces; the kind that have made the now 76-year-old an internationally recognised figure. Her landmark 2009 show at the MOMA in New York, entitled ‘The Artist Is Present’, lasted three months, during which she sat opposite an empty chair, 8 hours a day, every day, and visitors were allowed to take the vacant seat – in silence – for as long or as little time as they wished. Meeting the penetrating stare of Miss Abramović reduced many to tears, but that didn’t stop people from lining up for hours to be part of this emotionally charged experience.

The second half of the lecture gave an overview of the Marina Abramović Institute (MAI), a training ground for the performance artists of tomorrow. She even led the packed auditorium in some breathing and concentration exercises that gave a bit of insight into the routines she conducts with her students at MAI. After the lecture there was a short Q&A with the audience, however Prestige was amongst those select media who were able to interview Marina the day before her lecture. And while she’s deadly serious about her work, she turned out to be surprisingly humorous in-person. Here now are some highlights from these conversations (edited for length and clarity).

Marina Abramović sits with BAB Artistic Director Prof. Dr. Apinan Poshyanda at the press conference (photo courtesy of Bangkok Art Biennale)

Tell us about your relationship with Thailand, and your contribution to BAB 2022, under the theme ‘Chaos : Calm’.

Actually, the first time I came to Bangkok was 1982. Bangkok was very different then. I came with Belgian television to make a little work called City of Angels, in which we went to Ayutthaya and filmed there. Since then, I’ve been coming to Thailand so many times. And this is my third [Bangkok Art] Biennale. For this specific biennale, it was such an easy choice of the work for me because it’s such an interesting concept – chaos and calm are really two sides of the same coin. And Bangkok is a perfect example. You can be in the middle of visual pollution, consumption pollution, acoustic pollution, and air pollution, and then you go to another corner of Bangkok and you’re in the monastery, or you’re in the temple, and you’re completely out of all of this. And those two opposites are fascinating. And it’s not just the situation in Bangkok, but in the whole world. We have such a mess in the world now. There’s still hunger in the world, and still wars everywhere. In the entirety of human history, we never learned anything. This is the chaos. But the other side is that we need so much to connect with our spiritual self, to create some kind of centre, to really understand the temporary nature of this planet. At the lecture, I start by showing these incredible photographs from the new NASA telescope, which penetrates deep space, and all the points of light we’re seeing are not actually stars, but galaxies! We are constantly busy with this shitty small picture here, and we absolutely forgot the big picture of the universe. We are a tiny little blue dot in this cosmos, and we are not able to get our shit together. Things will go on this way till we destroy each other. This is chaos. But the other side is the human need to find spirituality. A question I’m always asked is “Can art change the world?”. Art can’t change the world, but art can give the awareness, art can open the consciousness, art can give you fresh oxygen. Art can’t change the world, but what I try to do is to lift the human spirit.

A small retrospective of Marina’s work is on display until February 25th at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (photo courtesy of Bangkok Art Biennale)

Your lecture chronicles the history of performance art, but what can you tell us about its importance?

I really believe that performance art has the possibility – when the performance is good – and the power to transform you in many different ways. I spent 50 years of my career just doing that. I also think that long duration work is something that is revolutionary. It’s when you really go through your own mental, psychological, and spiritual change, and not any other form of art can do this. If you perform something which is just 15 minutes, or one hour, or three hours, even one day, you still don’t change. But when you do something which is one month, eight hours a day, or two or three months, it becomes life itself and the change comes from inside of you. And that change will actually influence the public who come to look at you. Performance without a public doesn’t exist. The public is the supporting element, but then the public and performer becomes one. My lecture is about different artists doing this kind of work, and why it’s so important.

I was very lucky that I found my tool already in my early 20s, as sometimes artists take forever to find the best way to express themselves. But performance art is not easy. It took years and years to establish, and to actually be shown in museums, and to be accepted as a mainstream form. And over time I really understood that, in order to do performance, you have to learn so much about your body. You have to learn so much about willpower, discipline, and concentration.

Scene from the opera The Seven Deaths of Maria Callas, co-starring Willem Dafoe (photo by Marco Anelli)

In September, you’re going to be the first woman to be given a solo show at the Royal Academy in London. What do you have planned?

It’s really interesting that for 250 years there’s never been a woman solo show. So… lots of pressure (laughs). But it’s not a retrospective in any way. I’m only showing the different parts of my work that the public normally doesn’t know about. Apart from the performances, I make videos, I make objects, I make photography. I’ve done so many different things, with different mediums, so this is going to be a collection of all these different interests in my world. I’m also teaching some of the younger artists to re-perform some of my works, and I’ll also perform my opera, The Seven Deaths of Maria Callas, in the National Opera House. In addition, my institute will present five or six of our best long durational performance artists, who build their own work, so it’s going to be three really big events in London. Then I’ll come back to Thailand to rest (laughs).

Scene from a 2013 work entitled ‘The Current’ (photo (photo courtesy of Bangkok Art Biennale)

Could it be said that the years everyone spent grappling with Covid was almost like a worldwide long durational performance piece, with lots of waiting and doing nothing, which changed us all in the process?

It’s difficult to say this, but… the truth is that Covid was almost a blessing. If you died it was not a blessing, but Covid was, especially for artists, a time to think, to read, to work, and not to travel at a crazy oppressive pace. Also, it was really a time of understanding how temporary we are, and how incredible our lives are… and yet so fragile. But it was also a time in which I never saw the entire planet be so united, because it didn’t matter that you are rich or poor, or what colour of skin you have, or your religion – all of us had the same fear. It was a very big teaching.

The landmark performance piece ‘The Artist is Present’ (photo: www.moma.org)

Tell us about some of the pivotal moments during your landmark show ‘The Artist Is Present’.

For that show I had, over three months, 1,560 people sit in front of me. The people would wait for a long, long time and then they’d sit for like five minutes. But I had one guy sitting seven hours, that was the longest. I even had the museum guards who came on the weekends, in their normal clothes, and waited to sit with me. I had the most strange experiences. One person proposed to marry me. And in the last month a man came in a wheelchair, and because I had a table placed between the two chairs I didn’t actually know if this man had legs or not. I thought, ‘Why am I having this table here?’, it’s so conventional. So I asked MOMA to remove it. The security was unhappy, because I now didn’t have any protection, but the moment I removed the table it was better. And this is the whole thing… how to make it “more simple”. I started with just two chairs and a table, but the table was too much, and it took me two months to realise this. We all, as human beings, always want too much. But we have to take away instead. You know the motto “less is more”? My motto is “let’s have more and more, of less and less”.

For me, this performance changed my life, and I was not the same anymore. It was an incredible, profound experience. I knew that my work, from that moment, is the public. I need to teach them to understand time – teach them all of these things that I learned myself as the performer.

‘Artist Portrait with a Candle’ from the series ‘Places of Power’ (courtesy of the Marina Abramović Archives)

Did you have to prepare a lot for that work?

Totally! For one year I was like a cosmonaut going into the space program. I turned day into night. I would only eat in the night, drink in the night, and sleep in the night, because during the day… nothing. I never even went to the bathroom. That was the only way to do it.

Marina Abramović, 2018 (photo by Filip Van Roe)

When, exactly, does a piece become a long durational work? Is it the point where the art is no fun anymore?

You know, this is the point – when you reach the limit, and you are bored to hell. When you, as John Cage talked about, actually get beyond boredom. When you go beyond the boredom, the entire consciousness opens in a different way. It’s so interesting. I have this exercise I give to young artists to do – for three hours – of just opening and closing any door, without exiting or entering. But it’s incredible. There’s a moment that the door stops being a door. It becomes universes, it becomes space, becomes time, becomes life and death, becomes everything. It’s really a transitional thing.

There’s no reason, no rational explanation. When your mind reaches this point, then this other space opens and it’s so amazing. It’s so difficult though to talk about this to people who haven’t experienced it. But once you experience it, you become a family. Almost all the young artists who’ve done long durational work with me become my family because they know that space I’m talking about.

Marina Abramović’s lecture at the QSNCC in Bangkok touched on many subjects

Would you almost equate that transformative moment to ‘enlightenment’?

You know, that is such a big word, so I really have to be careful with it. I only know that what happened to me is, at certain times, stuff that I couldn’t rationally explain. The Tibetans have a really interesting word, they call it “suchness”. It’s emptiness, but a “full emptiness”. It’s so interesting to reach that state because our minds think constantly. Whether we want to, or we don’t want to, we are always thinking – even if you’re not aware of it. It’s been scientifically proven that there are only two times when we don’t think: when we sneeze, and when we orgasm. But it’s so short (laughs).

The thing with long periods of sitting, and doing nothing, is you still have thoughts going back and forth, but if you keep still, and you’re breathing in a very rhythmical way, you’ll find eventually one thought comes as another one is leaving, and before another one comes there is a gap. And it becomes, more and more, “gap-gap-gap”. And then, before the next thought arrives you enter into this empty, empty space. And there’s something happening there which I call “liquid knowledge”. It’s the term I use for when “universal truths” come to you. They’re all around us, but our mind is so occupied we don’t have space for these truths to enter. You have to be empty in order to get that. Wow! I don’t usually talk about this in interviews (laughs).

Marina with her former collaborator/lover Ulay, from the 1977 piece ‘Relation in Time’

What do you think of your own success and fame?

You know, it’s so good for fame to come late in life, and not when you’re young. Success, when you’re very young, it will destroy you completely. My success came so slow, so I see the disaster of success. And I’m not attached to it. I do have people who stop me on the street, and it’s just amazing the amount of love I’m receiving just being me – and that’s something that’s incredible and beautiful – but there’s also the responsibility that in what you do, as an artist, you should be very, very clear that you don’t corrupt yourself. That you don’t compromise for the market. Fame didn’t personally change me at all. It took 50 years to make this form of art, because early on nobody took it seriously. I have this wonderful statement from Ghandi I like to quote: “First they ignored me, then they laughed at me, then they fought me, then I won”. I love this! This is exactly my route (laughs). You know how many enemies, from my generation, I have? And the jealousy? They say, “How can she sit and do nothing, and get all this attention?!” They will never understand.

Marina poses with Dr. Apinan and others after the press conference (photo courtesy of Bangkok Art Biennale)

I don’t think many people would understand it. The reaction of the public must come as a surprise, correct?

Yes, very much, it’s true. But there’s also a very funny story with Lady Gaga and me. She did a workshop with me – five days, and I took all the computers away, everything – and then during ‘The Artist Is Present’ she wanted to come to see the show, but when she arrived it said on Twitter that Lady Gaga was in the museum so every kid in the neighbourhood ran to the MOMA to see her. And they have no idea who I am. Then Lady Gaga left but they stayed to see the show at they looked at everything. She has 45 million followers and these young kids became my public. I adopted them. I don’t know how this happened. They heard Lady Gaga is doing workshops, so they start Googling me, asking “Who is this woman?” And Lady Gaga is not smoking dope anymore, cuz I took that all away. Actually, a mother and father came to me and said I could eat at their Italian restaurant anytime I want because their kid is now free from drugs [as a result].

Marina Abramovic photographed by Marco Anelli in 2022

Any parting words?

Please don’t call me the “grandmother of performance art” (laughs). I want to be a warrior, an Amazon, anything, a fighter, but don’t call me grandmother. I never had children, so my young artists are my children now. I have a maternal skill, but… I prefer warrior.

NOTE: During her time in Bangkok, in January, Marina Abramović and the Bangkok Art Biennale team set about making a film – entitled Maritime Crossing – which, the artist revealed, is “about the journey of spirits”. It is scheduled to be shown at the Venice Biennale in 2024.