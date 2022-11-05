In Person: Contemporary Dance Artist Pakhamon “Much” Hemachandra

Pakhamon “Much” Hemachandra talks about becoming a modern dancer, Thailand’s growing contemporary dance scene, and her own involvement in this year’s Unfolding Kafka Festival.

(Hero image: A scene from ‘Hermaphrodite’ a collaboration with Sun Tawalwongsri – photo by Andrea Hallgren)

Pakhamon “Much” Hemachandra (photo by Pataraporn Hemachandra)

Now in its 4th edition, the Unfolding Kafka Festival remains one of the most cutting-edge contemporary arts festivals in Thailand. Through the mediums of dance, film, visual art, and more, the grotesque, angst-filled universe of Franz Kafka is evoked – where obscure and surreal scenarios collide with the real world. This year’s fest, which runs from November 3 to 27, brings together 12 international artists, from multifaceted backgrounds, to share their diverse approaches to conceptual creation.

The shows, exhibits, screenings, and workshops will take place at a variety of venues, including the Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music, The Peninsula Bangkok, Jim Thompson Art Center, Lido Connect, Hostbkk, and the Alliance Française Bangkok. And alongside the international modern dancers taking part – such talents as Victor Černicky, James Batchelor, and Alexandre Fandard – Artistic Director Jitti Chompee is a featured performer, as is Bangkok-born modern dancer Pakhamon “Much” Hemachandra.

Pakhamon “Much” Hemachandra in action (photo by Pataraporn Hemachandra)

How long have you been involved in the contemporary dance scene?

I’ve been involved in contemporary dance for over a decade now. I trained in ballet and jazz, but I know that my body type is not good for ballet. I’m quite big, even for Asian women in general. But I went to do an exchange in Australia, with a contemporary dance youth company, and I was like, contemporary is more inclusive… any body type. I thought, ‘I want to pursue this’, because I love dancing. For university I chose to go to Victorian College of the Arts, in Melbourne, starting in 2009. We studied dancing but also anatomy, kinesiology, and psychology in terms of performance management. Even budget writing for grant proposals. After Melbourne I went to the London Contemporary Dance School for my post-graduate diploma and Master’s and toured with the company in Europe. But I had a knee injury and had to come back to Thailand, in 2014. I recovered for a year and a half and then started to work more independently – both locally and internationally.

‘The Room’ a collaboration with Sun Tawalwongsri (photo by Pataraporn Hemachandra)

Is there much of a modern/contemporary dance scene in Thailand right now?

I think now there’s a lot more, but when I came back to Thailand it was pretty much just Pichet [Klunchun] and Jitti [Chompee]. It’s a small community, but now I think there’s a lot more. It’s growing slowly. I also think that, especially with the political movements and everything, performance art has shifted this scene a lot. A lot of young talents want to project their work through art, using their body as a voice.

Performing in the film ‘Siamese Futurism’ by Montika Kham-On

How did you come to be involved with this year’s Unfolding Kafka Festival?

I heard about Jitti through another dancer, and when I came back to Thailand he introduced me. It was during Jitti’s first Unfolding Kafka Festival, so I was there joining the workshops, and watching performances. But this is my first year to be part of it as a performer.

Australian dancer/choreographer James Batchelor

You’re in a duet with Australian dancer/choreographer James Batchelor on November 19 and 20. Can you tell us more about the work and the preparation involved?

It’s going to be an intensive week that James will be here for rehearsing. He actually just premiered the work last week [mid-October]. The piece is called ‘Shortcuts to Familiar Places’, and it’s about James tracing his lineage through his childhood dance teacher Ruth Osborne. She’s actually the director of the youth company that I did the exchange with. I know James personally, as I met him during my time studying in Australia, and I’ve worked with him a few times. He’s very open, but he knows what he wants. There’s choreography that I need to learn and perfect, but I’m pretty sure he’ll also adjust it to fit the space. It’s being performed at the new Jim Thompson Art Center, and we start rehearsals on the 14th.

“A lot of young talents want to project their work through art, using their body as a voice”

What does the term “competitive edge” mean to you?

I’m always trying to be in tune with what’s happening at the moment, and I always try to be really versatile. I don’t want to be just one thing. I want there to be different versions of me, and be able to adapt. So, competitive edge is about knowing what I have in my toolboxes. This project with James, for instance, I ask myself ‘what do I have to bring in order to achieve what’s needed?’. Or, if I’m wearing different hats, like I’m a producer or if I’m a teacher, what kind of knowledge do I need then. It’s about knowing my toolboxes and crafting a lot of toolkits.

unfoldingkafkafestival.com