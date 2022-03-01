10 Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix and HBO Go in March 2022

What are you streaming tonight? Here are ten television shows and movies to watch on Netflix Thailand and HBO Go this March 2022.
In this monthly column, we compile a list of ten television shows, movies, and documentaries releasing on Netflix and HBO Go. Our objective is to provide insight into the most interesting latest releases, and also provide recommendations on what to keep a lookout for throughout the month. Here’s what we’re streaming this March 2022.
10 new shows and movies on Netflix and HBO Go This March 2022
First on the list, we’ve got a novel-based thriller starring Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe, and Ziad Bakri. The best friend goes missing during a girls’ trip in Croatia. Things go horribly, horribly wrong as the characters attempt to figure out what happened.
If comedy is your go-to genre, brace yourself for this soon-to-release period comedy television series. Loosely based on the adventures of Stede Bonnet, Our Flag Means Death follows the life of a pampered aristocrat who leaves his family and riches for a life out on the high seas. He has no idea how to be a pirate captain and has to face Blackbeard.
Max Original Series Kamikaze finally makes its way to our streaming platforms this March 2022. A young woman’s life is turned upside down as her family dies in a plane crash, leaving her all alone in a mansion with affluent possessions. The 18-year-old embarks on a wild and turbulent adventure, reevaluating what she considers important in life.
This popular historical drama television series is back with a sixth season. Season six of Outlander, a romantic odyssey, sees a continuation of Claire and Jaime’s fight to protect their loved ones, and will feature eight episodes with a 90-minute premiere.
If you’re one for sports series, keep a lookout for Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty. The dark comedy goes back in time to chronicle the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers.
A documentary releasing this March 2022 is the long-awaited The Andy Warhol Diaries. This docuseries features interviews with insiders like Bob Colacello and Jerry Hall, revealing the secrets behind the influential artist’s persona. ‘The art you know. The artist you don’t’ slogan sure has us excited.
Here’s one to watch with your family. A time-traveling fighter pilot teams up with his 12-year old self in order to save the future after accidentally crash-landing in the year 2022. The science-fiction adventure stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner.
Movies featuring dogs can be bittersweet. They can very easily make us bawl our eyes out, whether it’s happy tears or sad tears. Although it can be ruff when it’s the latter, we still love seeing dogs on screen. Thereby, we’re definitely watching Rescued by Ruby, a love story of a state trooper and shelter pup. Based on a true story.
We’ve got another thriller in the midst with Windfall. A man breaks into a tech’s billionaire empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.
Bridgerton is back, which means Lady Whistledown is also back. Here, it’s 1814, not 2022, and we’re expecting more of that Shondaland magic from season two. This season takes inspiration from the second book in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Also, seasons three and four have already been confirmed. We’re ready for the scandal and soirées.
