10 Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix and HBO Go in April 2022

What are you streaming tonight? Here are ten television shows and movies to watch on Netflix Thailand and HBO Go this April 2022.
In this monthly column, we compile a list of ten television shows, movies, and documentaries releasing on Netflix and HBO Go. Our objective is to provide insight into the most interesting latest releases, and also provide recommendations on what to keep a lookout for throughout the month. Here’s what we’re streaming this April 2022.
[Hero image credit: Netflix; featured image credit: HBO Go]
10 new shows and movies on Netflix and HBO Go This April 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Tokyo Vice, Season 1 (HBO Go)
- Elite, Season 5 (Netflix)
- Dirty Lines, Season 1 (Netflix)
- A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 (HBO Go)
- Anatomy of a Scandal, Limited Series (Netflix)
- Choose or Die (Netflix)
- The Flight Attendant, Season 2 (HBO Go)
- Heartstopper (Netflix)
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Netflix)
- Ozark, Season 4: Part 2 (Netflix)
You guessed it. Upcoming crime drama Tokyo Vice is an adaptation of the 2009 true crime memoir of the same name by Jake Adelstein.
At Las Encinas, a new semester means a new victim, a new killer, and a new mystery. Hit Spanish teen drama Elite returns for a fifth season with more of the same drama, suspense, secrets, and of course, the show’s affinity for tragedy continues. We’re excited.
We’ve got another show releasing on the same day, this time it’s a Dutch mini-series titled Dirty Lines. The show is set in 1980s Amsterdam, a time when the Dutch society was undergoing expeditious changes, and revolves around an enterprising university student who stumbles into an unexpected, irreverent career.
This award-winning American television sketch comedy show is notable for its numerous firsts including the first all-black women writer’s room, and the first black woman sketch director. We’re ready to crack up with season three of this groundbreaking HBO Original comedy series.
Love courtroom dramas? We believe you’ll be thrilled for this upcoming British limited series that truly embraces the crime genre. It is based on a book.
Horror fans, this one is for you. Tempted by the prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game which leads them to a surreal world of next-level terror. We’re thinking Jumanji, but a lot scarier. Seems like being indecisive can actually lead you to your death here.
American comedy-drama mystery thriller The Flight Attendant returns for a second season this April 2022. Season one was wrong hotel, wrong bed, and dead man. What’s in store for season two? Watch to find out.
We love seeing LGBTQ+ content on mainstream media. Brace yourself for heartfelt, wholesome content with this soon-to-release coming-of-age British teen drama Heartstopper.
If you’re one for documentaries, mark your calendar for 27 April 2022, the Wednesday when The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes releases on Netflix. The investigative documentary explores the mystery surrounding the icon’s death through exclusive interviews with her inner circle.
This month, we bid farewell to Ozark. Finally, one of Netflix’s biggest shows is back with the final half of the final season. Facing threats from all sides, Marty and Wendy fight to keep their family together while appeasing the cartel and the FBI. We’re in no doubt the show will go out with a bang.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.