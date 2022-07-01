10 Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix and HBO Go in July

What are you streaming tonight? Here are ten television shows and movies to watch on Netflix Thailand and HBO Go this July 2022.
In this monthly column, we compile a list of ten television shows, movies, and documentaries releasing on Netflix and HBO Go. Our objective is to provide insight into the most interesting latest releases, and also provide recommendations on what to keep a lookout for throughout the month. Here’s what we’re streaming this July 2022.
[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix]
10 New Shows and Movies on Netflix and HBO Go This July 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
The second volume of the fourth and final season of this global phenomenon of a show makes July an exciting month for watchers all around the world. Volume one was a hit, and we’re certainly exhilarated for the last-ever volume: the beginning of the end.
Fact: Asian horror movies hit differently. They always manage to nail the horror aspect, and we’re expecting nothing less from Incantation, a 2022 Taiwanese horror film designed to induce trepidation through a true-story-inspired storyline filmed in found footage.
From illegal gambling to match-fixing, discover the squalid underworld behind the once-revered sport of Muay Thai. Hurts Like Hell is inspired by true events, real boxers, real gamblers, real referees, real promoters, and real loss.
If period dramas tickle your fancy, mark your calendar for 15 July 2022. The protagonist, Anne Elliot, is faced with a dilemma: will she put the past behind her? Or will she seize her second chance at true love? Watch to find out. One thing’s for sure, novel-based film Persuasion will assuredly help fill your Bridgerton-shaped void.
As part of the Kung Fu Panda franchise, upcoming animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight follows the story of legendary warrior Po and an elite English knight as they embark on a global quest to rescue magical weapons and save the world. Animation lovers or not, this film franchise is a classic for kids and adults alike.
For an action-packed thriller, we believe this upcoming American film will pique your interest. The Gray Man follows the story of how a CIA agent – as he uncovers damning agency secrets – is hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative.
For some comedy-based content, The Rehearsal releases on 16 July 2022. The soon-to-release six-episode HBO Original comedy series stars Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder.
For this upcoming edition of Netflix’s Street Food docuseries, it’s all about the food scene in the United States of America. Think American cooks, pit masters, taqueros, loncheros, and culinary heroes.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin marks the fourth television show in the Pretty Little Liars franchise. This American teen drama mystery features a brand-new set of little liars, a new assailant, and new storylines. Expect drama, mystery, and lies from this ten-episode coming-of-age series.
A New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over in his 40s as he deals with the shock of this longtime boyfriend’s decision to walk out on him. Season one will feature eight episodes. If you’re a sucker for romantic comedies, we believe this is your kind of show.