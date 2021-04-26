Oscars 2021: The Winners and Nominees from the 93rd Academy Awards

The results of the 93rd Academy Awards are in, with highlights including Yuh-jung Youn becoming the first South Korean actress to ever win an Oscars for Best Actress In A Supporting Role and Chloé Zhao recognised as Best Director. Here, we’ve compiled the Oscars 2021 winners and nominees.

Actor In A Leading Role

Winner: Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Nominees

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Actor In A Supporting Role

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Nominees

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night In Miami…)

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Actress In A Leading Role

Winner: Frances Mcdormand (Nomadland)

Nominees

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Actress In A Supporting Role

Winner: Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)

Nominees

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Animated Feature Film

Winner: Soul (Pete Docter And Dana Murray)

Nominees

Onward (Dan Scanlon And Kori Rae)

Over The Moon (Glen Keane, Gennie Rim And Peilin Chou)

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Richard Phelan, Will Becher And Paul Kewley)

Wolfwalkers (Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young And Stéphan Roelants)

Cinematography

Winner: Mank (Erik Messerschmidt)

Nominees

Judas And The Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt)

News Of The World (Dariusz Wolski)

Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael)

Costume Design

Winner: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ann Roth)

Nominees

Emma (Alexandra Byrne)

Mank (Trish Summerville)

Mulan (Bina Daigeler)

Pinocchio (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Directing

Winner: Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Nominees

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Documentary (Feature)

Winner: My Octopus Teacher (Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed And Craig Foster)

Nominees

Collective (Alexander Nanau And Bianca Oana)

Crip Camp (Nicole Newnham, Jim Lebrecht And Sara Bolder)

The Mole Agent (Maite Alberdi And Marcela Santibáñez)

Time (Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino And Kellen Quinn)

Documentary (Short Subject)

Winner: Colette (Anthony Giacchino And Alice Doyard)

Nominees

A Concerto Is A Conversation (Ben Proudfoot And Kris Bowers)

Do Not Split (Anders Hammer And Charlotte Cook)

Hunger Ward (Skye Fitzgerald And Michael Scheuerman)

A Love Song For Latasha (Sophia Nahli Allison And Janice Duncan)

Film Editing

Winner: Sound Of Metal (Mikkel E. G. Nielsen)

Nominees

The Father (Yorgos Lamprinos)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

Promising Young Woman (Frédéric Thoraval)

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Alan Baumgarten)

International Feature Film

Winner: Another Round (Denmark)

Nominees

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia And Herzegovina)

Makeup And Hairstyling

Winner: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Sergio Lopez-rivera, Mia Neal And Jamika Wilson)

Nominees

Emma (Marese Langan, Laura Allen And Claudia Stolze)

Hillbilly Elegy (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle And Patricia Dehaney)

Mank (Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri And Colleen Labaff)

Pinocchio (Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli And Francesco Pegoretti)

Music (Original Score)

Winner: Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross And Jon Batiste)

Nominees

Da 5 Bloods (Terence Blanchard)

Mank (Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross)

Minari (Emile Mosseri)

News Of The World (James Newton Howard)

Music (Original Song)

Winner: Fight For You

From Judas And The Black Messiah; Music By H.E.R. And Dernst Emile Ii; Lyric By H.E.R. And Tiara Thomas

Nominees

Hear My Voice

From The Trial Of The Chicago 7; Music By Daniel Pemberton; Lyric By Daniel Pemberton And Celeste Waite

Husavik

From Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga; Music And Lyric By Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus And Rickard Göransson

Io Sì (Seen)

From The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti A Se); Music By Diane Warren; Lyric By Diane Warren And Laura Pausini

Speak Now

From One Night In Miami…; Music And Lyric By Leslie Odom, Jr. And Sam Ashworth

Best Picture

Winner: Nomadland (Frances Mcdormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey And Chloé Zhao, Producers)

Nominees

The Father (David Parfitt, Jean-louis Livi And Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

Judas And The Black Messiah (Shaka King, Charles D. King And Ryan Coogler, Producers)

Mank (Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth And Douglas Urbanski, Producers)

Minari (Christina Oh, Producer)

Promising Young Woman (Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell And Josey Mcnamara, Producers)

Sound Of Metal (Bert Hamelinck And Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers)

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Marc Platt And Stuart Besser, Producers)

Production Design

Winner: Mank

Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

Nominees

The Father

Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’hara And Diana Stoughton

News Of The World

Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet

Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Short Film (Animated)

Winner: If Anything Happens I Love You (Will Mccormack And Michael Govier)

Nominees

Burrow (Madeline Sharafian And Michael Capbarat)

Genius Loci (Adrien Mérigeau And Amaury Ovise)

Opera (Erick Oh)

Yes-people (Gísli Darri Halldórsson And Arnar Gunnarsson)

Short Film (Live Action)

Winner: Two Distant Strangers (Travon Free And Martin Desmond Roe)

Nominees

Feeling Through (Doug Roland And Susan Ruzenski)

The Letter Room (Elvira Lind And Sofia Sondervan)

The Present (Farah Nabulsi And Ossama Bawardi)

White Eye (Tomer Shushan And Shira Hochman)

Sound

Winner: Sound Of Metal (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés And Phillip Bladh)

Nominees

Greyhound (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders And David Wyman)

Mank (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance And Drew Kunin)

News Of The World (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller And John Pritchett)

Soul (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott And David Parker_

Visual Effects

Winner: Tenet (Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley And Scott Fisher)

Nominees

Love And Monsters (Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt And Brian Cox)

The Midnight Sky (Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon And David Watkins)

Mulan (Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury And Steve Ingram)

The One And Only Ivan (Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones And Santiago Colomo Martinez)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Winner: The Father

Screenplay By Christopher Hampton And Florian Zeller

Nominees

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan

Screenplay By Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story By Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

Nomadland

Written For The Screen By Chloé Zhao

One Night In Miami…

Screenplay By Kemp Powers

The White Tiger

Written For The Screen By Ramin Bahrani

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Winner: Promising Young Woman

Written By Emerald Fennell

Nominees

Judas And The Black Messiah

Screenplay By Will Berson & Shaka King; Story By Will Berson & Shaka King And Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Minari

Written By Lee Isaac Chung

Sound Of Metal

Screenplay By Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story By Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Written By Aaron Sorkin

Stay tuned to find out where you can watch the winning and nominated films.