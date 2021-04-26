Oscars 2021: The Winners and Nominees from the 93rd Academy Awards

The results of the 93rd Academy Awards are in, with highlights including Yuh-jung Youn becoming the first South Korean actress to ever win an Oscars for Best Actress In A Supporting Role and Chloé Zhao recognised as Best Director. Here, we’ve compiled the Oscars 2021 winners and nominees.
Actor In A Leading Role
Winner: Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Nominees
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Actor In A Supporting Role
Winner: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Nominees
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night In Miami…)
Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Actress In A Leading Role
Winner: Frances Mcdormand (Nomadland)
Nominees
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Actress In A Supporting Role
Winner: Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)
Nominees
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Animated Feature Film
Winner: Soul (Pete Docter And Dana Murray)
Nominees
Onward (Dan Scanlon And Kori Rae)
Over The Moon (Glen Keane, Gennie Rim And Peilin Chou)
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Richard Phelan, Will Becher And Paul Kewley)
Wolfwalkers (Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young And Stéphan Roelants)
Cinematography
Winner: Mank (Erik Messerschmidt)
Nominees
Judas And The Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt)
News Of The World (Dariusz Wolski)
Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael)
Costume Design
Winner: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ann Roth)
Nominees
Emma (Alexandra Byrne)
Mank (Trish Summerville)
Mulan (Bina Daigeler)
Pinocchio (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Directing
Winner: Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Nominees
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Documentary (Feature)
Winner: My Octopus Teacher (Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed And Craig Foster)
Nominees
Collective (Alexander Nanau And Bianca Oana)
Crip Camp (Nicole Newnham, Jim Lebrecht And Sara Bolder)
The Mole Agent (Maite Alberdi And Marcela Santibáñez)
Time (Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino And Kellen Quinn)
Documentary (Short Subject)
Winner: Colette (Anthony Giacchino And Alice Doyard)
Nominees
A Concerto Is A Conversation (Ben Proudfoot And Kris Bowers)
Do Not Split (Anders Hammer And Charlotte Cook)
Hunger Ward (Skye Fitzgerald And Michael Scheuerman)
A Love Song For Latasha (Sophia Nahli Allison And Janice Duncan)
Film Editing
Winner: Sound Of Metal (Mikkel E. G. Nielsen)
Nominees
The Father (Yorgos Lamprinos)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
Promising Young Woman (Frédéric Thoraval)
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Alan Baumgarten)
International Feature Film
Winner: Another Round (Denmark)
Nominees
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia And Herzegovina)
Makeup And Hairstyling
Winner: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Sergio Lopez-rivera, Mia Neal And Jamika Wilson)
Nominees
Emma (Marese Langan, Laura Allen And Claudia Stolze)
Hillbilly Elegy (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle And Patricia Dehaney)
Mank (Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri And Colleen Labaff)
Pinocchio (Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli And Francesco Pegoretti)
Music (Original Score)
Winner: Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross And Jon Batiste)
Nominees
Da 5 Bloods (Terence Blanchard)
Mank (Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross)
Minari (Emile Mosseri)
News Of The World (James Newton Howard)
Music (Original Song)
Winner: Fight For You
From Judas And The Black Messiah; Music By H.E.R. And Dernst Emile Ii; Lyric By H.E.R. And Tiara Thomas
Nominees
Hear My Voice
From The Trial Of The Chicago 7; Music By Daniel Pemberton; Lyric By Daniel Pemberton And Celeste Waite
Husavik
From Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga; Music And Lyric By Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus And Rickard Göransson
Io Sì (Seen)
From The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti A Se); Music By Diane Warren; Lyric By Diane Warren And Laura Pausini
Speak Now
From One Night In Miami…; Music And Lyric By Leslie Odom, Jr. And Sam Ashworth
Best Picture
Winner: Nomadland (Frances Mcdormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey And Chloé Zhao, Producers)
Nominees
The Father (David Parfitt, Jean-louis Livi And Philippe Carcassonne, Producers
Judas And The Black Messiah (Shaka King, Charles D. King And Ryan Coogler, Producers)
Mank (Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth And Douglas Urbanski, Producers)
Minari (Christina Oh, Producer)
Promising Young Woman (Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell And Josey Mcnamara, Producers)
Sound Of Metal (Bert Hamelinck And Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers)
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Marc Platt And Stuart Besser, Producers)
Production Design
Winner: Mank
Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
Nominees
The Father
Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’hara And Diana Stoughton
News Of The World
Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Short Film (Animated)
Winner: If Anything Happens I Love You (Will Mccormack And Michael Govier)
Nominees
Burrow (Madeline Sharafian And Michael Capbarat)
Genius Loci (Adrien Mérigeau And Amaury Ovise)
Opera (Erick Oh)
Yes-people (Gísli Darri Halldórsson And Arnar Gunnarsson)
Short Film (Live Action)
Winner: Two Distant Strangers (Travon Free And Martin Desmond Roe)
Nominees
Feeling Through (Doug Roland And Susan Ruzenski)
The Letter Room (Elvira Lind And Sofia Sondervan)
The Present (Farah Nabulsi And Ossama Bawardi)
White Eye (Tomer Shushan And Shira Hochman)
Sound
Winner: Sound Of Metal (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés And Phillip Bladh)
Nominees
Greyhound (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders And David Wyman)
Mank (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance And Drew Kunin)
News Of The World (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller And John Pritchett)
Soul (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott And David Parker_
Visual Effects
Winner: Tenet (Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley And Scott Fisher)
Nominees
Love And Monsters (Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt And Brian Cox)
The Midnight Sky (Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon And David Watkins)
Mulan (Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury And Steve Ingram)
The One And Only Ivan (Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones And Santiago Colomo Martinez)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Winner: The Father
Screenplay By Christopher Hampton And Florian Zeller
Nominees
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan
Screenplay By Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story By Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
Nomadland
Written For The Screen By Chloé Zhao
One Night In Miami…
Screenplay By Kemp Powers
The White Tiger
Written For The Screen By Ramin Bahrani
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Winner: Promising Young Woman
Written By Emerald Fennell
Nominees
Judas And The Black Messiah
Screenplay By Will Berson & Shaka King; Story By Will Berson & Shaka King And Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
Minari
Written By Lee Isaac Chung
Sound Of Metal
Screenplay By Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story By Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Written By Aaron Sorkin
