Named after the legendary chronometer, Oyster Perpetual, Rolex’s perpetual planet initiative – launched back in 2019 – places its chief focus on three vital areas: The people, the oceans and the climate change. And today, the world can now watch before their eyes the story of work being embarked on across the planet in preserving the Earth’s cooling system by the ‘Heroes of the Oceans’ – the Perpetual Planet Documentary presented by Rolex.

With the luxury Swiss watchmaker’s committed, long-lived legacy in finding solutions for environmental concerns and challenges, the ‘Heroes of the Oceans’ documentary uncovers the work of a cast of pioneering marine scientists whose projects significantly help contribute to supporting the planet’s balanced ecosystems. The three crucial domains of the initiative are consisted of the Rolex Awards for Enterprise (those committed to a world of a better change), Mission Blue (to preserve the oceans) and finally, National Geographic (to provide an understanding on climate change).

Chilean Patagonia is a house to unique marine lives that one of the heroes, Vreni Häussermann, strives to protect.

Narrating for the hour-long documentary of the underwater world is Sylvia Earle, who imparts the work of six dedicated marine scientists, five of whom are Rolex Award Laureates; Angélique Pouponneau, who is a Mission Blue champion for the Seychelles; and Ghislain Bardout, a co-founder and Director of the Under The Pole expeditions.

“Each of us can make a difference in inspiring others. With passion, curiosity and hope, anyone can change everything. We can create a Perpetual Planet for generations to come.” said Sylvia Earle, a founder of Mission Blue and a partner of Perpetual Planet.

Scroll through the gallery below to know more about the ‘Heroes of the Oceans’ and immerse in the exceptional work they’ve done to conserve the valuable assets of our planet.

Sylvia Earle has been involved with Rolex through

exploration since 1970. President and Co-Chairman of Mission Blue, oceanographer, explorer, author of more than 225 publications and lecturer, she has a lifetime of experience as a field research scientist, government official and director for corporate and non-profit organisations.

Angélique Pouponneau represents a Mission Blue Hope Spot in the Seychelles. With the

help of local communities, Mission Blue creates marine-protected ‘Hope Spots’ in areas of the oceans considered vital to the preservation of species or places where communities rely on a healthy marine environment for their livelihoods.

Ghislain Bardout is co-founder and leader of the Under The Pole expeditions, which Rolex supports. Bardout developed a special capsule that enables scientists to stay underwater for 72 hours at a time, gathering vital data to protect the oceans.

Emma Camp, 2019 Rolex Awards Associate Laureate, reveals how she has developed coral nurseries on the Great Barrier reef and offers hope for other vulnerable reefs around the world.

In Antarctica, Michel André, 2002 Rolex Awards Laureate, is deploying pioneering new technology to listen to the ocean’s acoustic environment and help protect this pristine ocean from the threat of noise pollution.

In Peru, Kerstin Forsberg, 2016 Rolex Awards Laureate, protects endangered manta rays by improving ocean literacy through education, developing ecotourism, and by raising awareness and empowering the next generation to take control.

In the depths of the Chilean fjords of Patagonia, Vreni Häussermann, 2016 Rolex Awards Laureate, has been using mini submersibles

to find previously unknown coral species and protect them.

Brad Norman, 2006 Rolex Awards Laureate, uses sophisticated electronic tagging to protect whale sharks in his native Australia and beyond.

(All Images: Rolex)

The BBC Studios’ Science Unit-produced film for Rolex, which is being broadcast on National Geographic channels, is available to watch on rolex.org from today.