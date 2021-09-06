Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (September 6 – 12)

For gallery-goers, check out ‘The Tall Stories’ exhibition to feed your creative soul. The photography exhibition tells the multidimensional story of Siamese Fighting Fish through the lens of Patchara Aunsangchan. The way he captured the movements of the fish appears rather distinctive. The exhibition is the result of him spending days and nights with the fish until they became acquainted with him, and eventually, disclosed their true natures. You can visit the exhibition online or live in person – for free! – at River City Bangkok, 2nd floor, Room 254. It runs from today until September 12, 2021 with limited visitors at a time, in response to the current Covid-19 situation in Thailand.