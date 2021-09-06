Prestige Planner: Best Things to do this Week (September 6 – 12)

From decorating your home with plants to participating in a charitable competition that benefits wildlife rangers, these activities are some of the best things you could do outside or at home this week.
(Main and featured images: Patchara Aunsangchan via River City Bangkok)
Whether it’s for your loved one or just for yourself, an act of gifting is always a beautiful ritual to express one’s appreciation. This month, Lotus Arts de Vivre has meticulously curated ‘The Art of Gifting’ collection featuring unique gifts. Each stunning piece contains different meanings, symbolising the good wishes that are perfect for any occasion. From an artisanal pair of gooseberry earrings with gold leaf, to a crocodile leather money clip with dragon fish eye, finding a perfect gift has never been this special. In addition, a wedding gift registry and e-gift card registration service is also available upon request.
Despite Bangkok’s lockdown restrictions being lifted, many are struggling with post-lockdown anxiety. If going outside still doesn’t seem right for you, try sprucing up your space with these handcrafted plant pots by Regis Plantopia to ease your mind. Presented under the ‘White Edition’, all the items are delicately crafted with natural textures. This ensures the uniqueness of each product, which brings sophisticated individuality into your safe space.
For gallery-goers, check out ‘The Tall Stories’ exhibition to feed your creative soul. The photography exhibition tells the multidimensional story of Siamese Fighting Fish through the lens of Patchara Aunsangchan. The way he captured the movements of the fish appears rather distinctive. The exhibition is the result of him spending days and nights with the fish until they became acquainted with him, and eventually, disclosed their true natures. You can visit the exhibition online or live in person – for free! – at River City Bangkok, 2nd floor, Room 254. It runs from today until September 12, 2021 with limited visitors at a time, in response to the current Covid-19 situation in Thailand.
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts have recently brought back their ‘Kilo of Kindness’ campaign and is now inviting guests from all over the world to make at least one kilo of donation to help those in need. This time aiming to help underprivileged children and women worldwide, everyone is encouraged to donate a kilo of anything. It could be food, clothing, or even educational supplies that no longer fit in your everyday routine. Just a quick drop-off is all that is required.
Step up your fitness game with ‘The Run, Walk, Crawl for Rangers’ competition by the Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas’ Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation (GTAEF). This global initiative aims to benefit the important work of wildlife rangers in conservation hotspots from Thailand to the Philippines, and from Cambodia to Tanzania. The idea is to track your steps on your phone or any smart device throughout September as a kind of charity run. You’ll also get a chance to win prizes worth over US$ 20,000 by taking part. All you have to do is follow these three simple steps: register for the competition, pay the US$ 25 entry fee (equally distributed to five select ranger teams) and start moving!