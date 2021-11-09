Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (November 8-14)

Those who enjoy modern French and global-inspired dishes will love ‘Stage 6.0’, the latest tasting menu from Restaurant Stage that celebrates the establishment’s 2nd anniversary. Chef-patron Jay Sangsingkeaw and the team have created delectable dishes that you won’t want to miss. Think wild escargot served with rhubarb, caramelised onion and parsley, or Brittany lobster served with potato and carrot mille-feuille with tarragon emulsion—to name a few. The deserts, too, will delight as pastry chef Ja Limpichart brings classic French desserts to the table with a twist. Pick from the refreshing crêpes suzette with yuzu, yoghurt and caramelised orange or chef Ja’s signature seasonal dessert trolley.

The Stage 6.0 tasting menu is priced at THB2,900++ (wine pairing with four glasses at THB1,700++). For the full experience, the 10-course ‘Stage Experience’ tasting menu is THB4,500++ (wine pairing with six glasses at THB2,200++).

For more information, visit Restaurant Stage, Facebook and Instagram @stagebkk or call 02-002-5253.