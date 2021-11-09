Prestige Planner: Best Things to do This Week (November 8-14)

From cafe hopping to gallery visits, a creative mixer and a new tasting menu from Restaurant Stage, there’s no doubt that Bangkok is getting back on its feet after a long lockdown. Get inspired with all the activities to do in Bangkok with the our weekly Prestige Planner updates.
(Hero and featured image: Madi Bkk)
Known for overlapping narratives to revisit historical material, Arin Rungjang’s art explores the other side of Thai history and its existence in the present context of his world. In this latest solo exhibition, Oblivion, the site-specific exhibition combines olfactory sensorium with personal and historical artefacts—King Rama VI’s letter, his sister’s clothes, his objects—and explores them through a video, installation and paintings. The exhibition will run between October 28, 2021 – February 5, 2022.
For more information, visit Nova Contemporary.
The Embassy of France will be hosting ‘After the Night’, a creative mixer where you can enjoy movie screenings, live talks, video games and beautiful cocktails while exploring and discussing gender and environmental issues. Engage in a discussion between inspiring women and the general public regarding social commitment between 2 pm – 7 pm on November 13, 2021.
For more information and registration, visit Eventbrite.
Lifestyle cafe and creator hub Madi Bkk on Charoen Krung is finally opened after the project was temporarily put on hold during the lockdown. Along with the now opened cafe space, the venue has also just unveiled Thai artist Gunrata’s first solo exhibition, Life is Art, on their upstairs Creator Hub, which will run between November 7 – 30, 2021. Either purchase a ticket for THB200 or simply buy a beverage to enjoy the exhibition.
For more information, call 065-146-6445.
Those who enjoy modern French and global-inspired dishes will love ‘Stage 6.0’, the latest tasting menu from Restaurant Stage that celebrates the establishment’s 2nd anniversary. Chef-patron Jay Sangsingkeaw and the team have created delectable dishes that you won’t want to miss. Think wild escargot served with rhubarb, caramelised onion and parsley, or Brittany lobster served with potato and carrot mille-feuille with tarragon emulsion—to name a few. The deserts, too, will delight as pastry chef Ja Limpichart brings classic French desserts to the table with a twist. Pick from the refreshing crêpes suzette with yuzu, yoghurt and caramelised orange or chef Ja’s signature seasonal dessert trolley.
The Stage 6.0 tasting menu is priced at THB2,900++ (wine pairing with four glasses at THB1,700++). For the full experience, the 10-course ‘Stage Experience’ tasting menu is THB4,500++ (wine pairing with six glasses at THB2,200++).
For more information, visit Restaurant Stage, Facebook and Instagram @stagebkk or call 02-002-5253.
Wonderful cafes are popping up across town with great concepts and design. This week, visit two newly opened venues in Sukhumvit: A Keen House and the new branch of % Arabica Bangkok Emquartier Roastery for and a cup or two. With both featuring aesthetically pleasing interior design, they’ll make a great addition to your Insta feed.