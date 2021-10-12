The Rolls-Royce Cellarette is designed to bring perfection to any whisky and cigar evening, elevating the experience for both hosts and guests with the marque’s rich heritage – in a very much Rolls-Royce way.
The House of Rolls-Royce is committed to producing the finest luxury products that are true to the Rolls-Royce style. This involves great precision in engineering, a delicacy in hand craftsmanship and a magnificent presentation of luxury. Now, they have unveiled the Cellarette, a special whisky and cigar chest for discerning connoisseurs.
“The Rolls-Royce Cellarette, the latest addition to the Rolls-Royce Connoisseur’s Collection, offers our clients new ways to enhance their lifestyle beyond the experience of their Rolls- Royce motor car. Historically, Cellarettes were used to secure wine and spirits. This bespoke chest can be configured to stow aperitifs or digestifs, dependent on the client’s preferences, alongside prized cigars, in a spectacular fashion,” says Nicholas Abrams, a Bespoke Designer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
This new collectable sees a polished aluminium chassis which is enveloped by embossed Rolls-Royce Havana leather, and is completed with an Obsidian Ayous Open Pore veneer serving tray with Spirit of Ecstasy inlay. When you open it, the exterior is switched from an awe-inspiring, dark theme, to a warmer tone. Its appearance is in line with the opening of the coach doors of a Rolls-Royce motor car. Not only that, patrons will also be presented with hand-blown lowball glasses featuring the ‘RR’ monogram as luxury finishing.
To the side, the first thing that is taking our attention is a sumptuous Armagnac leather-lined bottle pannier that comes in a perfect pair. On the one end, we see the ‘RR’ embellished holder, which can be adapted to different bottle sizes, along with a polished aluminium fastener to ensure the safe space for bottle storing. On the opposing end, there is a humidor that can be used as a cigar tray when opened. Nestled within Spanish Cedarwood detailing at the chosen humidity level, cigars are precisely measured and monitored by a hygrometer that resembles the hands of the fabled Rolls-Royce clock.
The humidor also comes with two additional accessories which consist of a cigar cutter and lighter, and an ashtray. The cigar cutter and lighter container is made by S. T. Dupont, Paris, and is engraved with the Spirit of Ecstasy Expression.
The Rolls-Royce Cellarette is available to acquire through Rolls-Royce dealerships, with prices starting from £44,150 (approx. THB 2,010,328) excluding local taxes.
