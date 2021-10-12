The Rolls-Royce Cellarette is designed to bring perfection to any whisky and cigar evening, elevating the experience for both hosts and guests with the marque’s rich heritage – in a very much Rolls-Royce way.

The House of Rolls-Royce is committed to producing the finest luxury products that are true to the Rolls-Royce style. This involves great precision in engineering, a delicacy in hand craftsmanship and a magnificent presentation of luxury. Now, they have unveiled the Cellarette, a special whisky and cigar chest for discerning connoisseurs.

“The Rolls-Royce Cellarette, the latest addition to the Rolls-Royce Connoisseur’s Collection, offers our clients new ways to enhance their lifestyle beyond the experience of their Rolls- Royce motor car. Historically, Cellarettes were used to secure wine and spirits. This bespoke chest can be configured to stow aperitifs or digestifs, dependent on the client’s preferences, alongside prized cigars, in a spectacular fashion,” says Nicholas Abrams, a Bespoke Designer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.