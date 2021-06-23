Say ‘I do’ at These Unique Wedding Venues Around the World

Browsing through the many venues can be one of the most daunting parts of the wedding planning process. Once the place for the nuptials is selected, the rest of the plans roll into action for the big day. But if you are stuck for inspiration and want something out-of-the-box, there are some pretty and unique wedding venues around the world.

From a treehouse to a train station and underwater aquarium, here are some wedding venues that will leave your guests in awe.

Resorts World (SEA Aquarium), Singapore

Image Credit: Resorts World Singapore

Resorts World is one of the Singapore icons. Exchange vows at the Ocean Gallery of Sea Aquarium with a serene backdrop of 100,000 sea animals and an illuminated deep blue sea; also perfect for a grand reception. For a more intimate gathering, there’s no better place to say ‘I do’ than in the Ocean Dome with a panoramic glass roof and the reflecting hues of blue. Then head over to enjoy an underwater buffet at Ocean Restaurant, surrounded from all sides by beautiful marine life.

Sky100, Hong Kong

Image Credit: Sky100 Hong Kong

One-of-a-kind venue that will make you feel on top of the world on your wedding day, quite literally – Sky100 is located on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre (ICC), the tallest building in Hong Kong. With state-of-the-art digital facilities and 360-degree stereoscopic projections, you can enjoy an extravagant wedding with the best aerial views.

The New York Public Library, New York, US

Image Credit: New York Public Library

Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw and love for books in this truly amazing architectural gem – The New York Public Library which was named a National Historic Monument in 1965. This library’s regal and historic Stephen A. Schwarzman Building can hold weddings of all sizes. What’s not to love about this sophisticated setting?

Crown Wine Cellars, Hong Kong

Image Credit: Crown Wine Cellars

Wine lovers, this one is for you. Located on Shouson Hill, the venue offers an industrial yet quaint setting and it is perfect for an intimate ceremony. Named a UNESCO Asia Pacific Heritage Site in 2007, this place was formerly a WWII bunker and now home to one of the best wine cellars in Asia. Shrouded in an air of mystery and awe, this venue will surprise your guests plus they can explore the winery around.

Treehouse Point, Washington, US

Image Credit: Treehouse Point

Surround yourself with towering trees, lush ferns as you exchange ‘I dos’ on your special day at the Treehouse Point. This rustic wedding venue and romantic treehouse on site will get you dreaming of a whimsical wedding in a fairy-tale-like setting. What better way to elope and have a green wedding than this?!

The Ruined Abbey of Painshill, United Kingdom

Image Credit: Painshill Park

If you find yourself in awe of castle weddings, this is exactly for you. The 18th-century landscape garden, Painshill Park is ideal for an intimate, romantic wedding of 75 guests amidst the wilderness of romantic ruins in a fully licensed Gothic Temple. It features the perfectly manicured and award-winning landscape with vineyard, open-spandrel bridge and the incredible backdrop of the Serpentine lake for unique photo ops.

Port Moresby National Park, Papua New Guinea

Image Credit: Port Moresby National Park

Join in holy matrimony at the Port Moresby National Park in Papa New Guinea amidst the lush greenery of rainforest and mesmerising sounds of thousands of exotic native birds, including the Bird of Paradise and cockatoos. The open-air celebration and after-party cultural displays will give your guests the true taste of the tropics.

Bristol Old Vic Theatre, United Kingdom

How does tying the knot in front of a live audience sound? We are talking about exchanging vows in a theatre with guests sitting in the front row. This gorgeous heritage theatrical venue, Bristol Old Vic Theatre is England’s best-kept secret and the oldest running theatre in the English-speaking world since 1766. The regal décor and restored Gregorian banquet hall make it an ideal space for destination heritage wedding.

Igloo Village, Finland

What’s dreamier than walking the aisle in a snow chapel and saying ‘I do’ under the northern lights? And enter the wedding venue while riding the reindeer on a sleigh. For those who are willing to go off the beaten path, a gorgeous winter wedding at the snow Igloo of Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort (Finland) awaits. Exchange or renew your vows in this remote arctic property with the magic of nature surrounding you and go for ice swimming or a reindeer safari after-party.

Kaziranga National Park, India

Image Credit: Diphlu River Lodge

You can confirm your never-ending love in the deep woods of Kaziranga National Park in Assam with the backdrop of Karbi Anglong hills. The Diphlu River Lodge will take care of the arrangements of an intimate wedding party and other fun activities such as safari and lakeside picnic. The resort also hosted the royal couple Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton during their 2016 visit.

Gardens By The Bay, Singapore

Image Credit: Gardens By The Bay

Can’t decide between a picturesque luxury venue, waterfront surroundings, the best aerial views or the allure of contemporary art? Have all four of them at the picture-perfect Flower Field Hall of Gardens by the Bay with the best views of the Marina Bay skyline as the backdrop. If you always wanted to tie the knot amidst the sensorial experience of fresh blooms, look no more.

With an exclusive entrance to the Flower Doom, spectacular waterfront that boasts splendid views of Cloud Forest, spacious indoors to hold up to 700 guests or more, colourful LED programmable lights, gala dinner, VIP holding rooms, chauffeur-driven Garden cruisers to access the venue, spectacular audio shows and an after-party that includes a stroll to the OCBC skyway with cocktails in your hand to marvel at the Supertrees – this venue has everything.

(Main and featured Image: Guanfranco G/Unsplash)