Whether you need inspiration to plan your big day or relive romantic memories, these wedding reality shows on Netflix are perfect to watch with your partner or even just by yourself.

From Instagram-worthy trends to flamboyant personalised weddings, through these shows you will witness real, emotional and authentic love stories, along with binge-worthy drama spanning the entire process. Without further ado, here’s the list of some of the top wedding reality shows on Netflix to stream.

Say I Do

Say I Do is one of the most critically acclaimed weddings shows on Netflix that restores one’s faith in dream weddings. From the creators of Queer Eye, this heart-tugging show is made in the same vein — to help the couples create their dream wedding with a curated venue, lavish cuisine, Pinterest-y décor and more.

The trio of industry experts — Vietnamese-American fashion designer Thai Nguyen, American interior design expert Jeremiah Brent and Italian chef Gabriele Bertaccini unite to create a magical, feel-good wedding that you will watch with a smile and a tear.

Watch here

The Big Day

The Big Day wraps up cliched big-fat Indian weddings, feisty and luxurious celebrations and even bigger emotional undercurrents. Netflix’s six-part wedding series explores the extravagance of India’s billion-dollar wedding industry with striking visuals and heart-warming traditions. It also showcases couples belonging to different religions as well as those of the same sex, making the show diverse and progressive.

Shot in exotic locations across India and around the globe, the series also gives insights into several wedding themes from sustainable to modern and ultra-chic.

Watch here

The Wedding Coach

The Wedding Coach explores the details of nerve-wracking wedding planning that can sometimes be a nightmare for couples. The show’s comic host Jamie Lee, a former bride, comes to the rescue of struggling couples with her expertise and tips to make their big day a success.

Jamie helps couples reconnect with each other, relieve pre-wedding jitters with occasional humour and suggest activities such as pottery and hiking to get them through the stress of the wedding process.

Watch here

Marriage or Mortgage

Marriage or Mortgage is a take on the dilemma that couples face when they have to choose between their dream wedding or a house. The first episode is about a young couple — Liz and Evan — who have $35,000 (approximately HKD 2,71,890) in savings and are facing the tough decision to either commit to their dream wedding or buy a home.

The story follows 10 couples in Nashville where a real estate agent (Nicole Holmes) and a wedding planner (Sarah Miller) compete to persuade couples to make the best decision. The reality series is full of personal details, behind the scenes drama of wedding planning and the crude reality of real-estate in the US, with each episode focusing on one couple at a time.

Watch here

Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking is another binge-worthy wedding show on Netflix that follows the lead of Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia and documents the pre-wedding process.

Seema strives to find potential suitors for her South Asian clients based on their horoscopes, family dynamics, unique preferences for food, lifestyle, looks and more, making it a light and informative show.

The series contains eight episodes and you will find everything from quirky Indian phrases to truth bombs, arranged marriage trivia and several meme-worthy gems that you just can’t afford to miss.

Watch here

Extreme Engagement

Extreme Engagement offers the best of both worlds with both travel and wedding reality shows in one. The series features engaged lovebirds exploring wedding traditions and practises in different cultures as they embark on a year-long journey across the globe.

It shows the trials and tribulations as the couples go through the process while experiencing fascinating rituals and customs of remote tribes in Cameroon, Indonesia, Papa New Guinea and more.

Watch here

Love is Blind

Love is Blind is a dating experiment on finding true love with a wild twist – dating couples are not allowed to see each other. The series catches all the romantic whirlwinds with drama, happy tears, heartbreaks, intimate conversations and much more.

The show ends with couples seeing each other for the first time at the altar either to say ‘I do’ and walk down the aisle or end their relationship forever. The show is getting renewed for a much-awaited second season and recently released an official teaser titled After the Altar.

Watch here

(Hero Image credit: Asad Photo Maldives/ Pexels; Featured Image credit: Netflix)