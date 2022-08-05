Where to Order the Most Exquisite Garlands This Mother’s Day

What could convey love and care better than these delicately crafted garlands? Here are 7 flower shops with the most beautiful garlands for your mum this Mother’s Day 2022.

Being far from ordinary, these garlands are made with more than just the conventional jasmine flowers. Braided and decorated with texture and colour, they’re made from both real, fresh flowers that are always the mood-changer, and from artificial forms that are longer lasting to keep.

[Hero & featured image credit: Cher design]

Where to order Mother’s Day garlands this August

Ivy & Pollen Flower Bar

Among Ivy & Pollen Flower Bar’s wondrous floral creations, whether in bouquets or boxes, the Blue Ombre Garland is one of the items that stands out during this special occasion. The intricately braided Fresh Floral Garlands in blue and pink are also an indicative gift on this special occasion.

Napas

The vintage variations of Napas are perfect as a joyful surprise for your loved ones. In the special Mother’s Day 2022 collection are two-way jasmine garlands with preserved roses, and jasmine garlands with preserved roses and artificial flowers. The garlands are then framed in a vertical box, making them a lovely and convenient gift for both the senders and receivers.

Happ & Fleur

The ultimate flower design from Happ & Fleur is comprised of perfume-infused jasmine flowers, blue butterfly bush, and cattleya orchids, all of which are meant to transmit love, gratitude, and respect to the receiver. The handmade garland comes in an elegant flannel box that can be reused for other purposes as well.

Naraiphand

For a gift that could be kept permanently, the Malai Silk or silk garland from Naraiphand is an exquisite combination of different kinds of silk and artificial jasmine flowers. The silk options of printed, pleated, and poly silk in four colours are provided to pair with a full circle of lifelike garlands.

Cher Design

Specialising in different styles of flower arrangements, Cher Design really goes all-bona fide with its Mother’s Day collection. Meticulous jasmine garlands are decorated with accessories like belts, beads, and pieces of clothes. Some bouquets are added with playful jasmine in indigo, purple, pink, and deep brown for a more contemporary approach.

Vassa Vintage

Under the theme of ‘Mok Flowers for Mom,’ the Vassa Vintage presents its Mother’s Day garlands with preserved hydrangea, amaranthus, and, the star of the show, Mok flowers. Mok is believed by many to represent the state of liberation from all stress and suffering, which is therefore used to bestow an auspicious meaning on the receiver.

Melrose Bangkok

If your mom is not into garlands, Melrose Bangkok’s got a bunch of other arrangements to choose from, featuring white and blue flowers as the main theme. Think bouquet, basket, flower box, and garland box. There’s even an Artificial Flower Garland DIY Set for those who want to get their hands on the present themselves.