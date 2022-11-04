Christie’s Hong Kong Autumn Auctions 2022: What Coveted Items Can We Expect?

During this year’s Autumn period, Christie’s Hong Kong presented a stellar lineup of events across Asia, including auction preview exhibitions in Bangkok, Singapore, Beijing, Taipei and Shanghai, each featuring a coveted items from a broad spectrum of categories. These seasonal events have paved the way for Christie’s Hong Kong’s most exciting event of the year, the Hong Kong Autumn Auctions, taking place between November 25 and December 3 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

What is Christie’s?

Founded in 1766, Christie’s is one of the world’s foremost art and luxury businesses, with a presence in 46 countries. It has become a household name because of its live and online auctions featuring items worth over US$ 100 million, bespoke private sales experiences, expansive global services ranging from art appraisal to art financing, real estate, digital investments, and more.

Promoting the appreciation of art and luxury items of the past, present, and future is at the heart of Christie’s business dealings. One facet of how this is done is through events that are informative and rooted in a deep respect for the craftsmanship that goes into things such as art, ceramics, paintings, jewellery, watches, and more.

One of Christie’s most anticipated yearly events is the Hong Kong Autumn Auctions, which perfectly embodies the business’ ethos.

Christie’s Hong Kong Autumn Auctions

During the upcoming Christie’s Hong Kong Autumn Auctions, the week will see the art hub of Hong Kong transform into a power networking ground for collectors and lovers of the finer things in life, offering them the opportunity to attend sales, lectures, previews, and exhibitions.

Key categories on offer this season include 20th and 21st Century Art; Chinese Classical and Modern Paintings; Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art; Magnificent Jewels, Important Watches, Finest and Rarest Wine, and Handbags and Accessories.

Shen the T. Rex

The week will also see several highlights including the momentous sale of Shen the T. Rex, marking the first time a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton has ever been offered at auction in Asia. One of the world’s most scientifically T. Rex skeletons, Shen lived approximately 68 million years ago. The skeleton was unearthed in Montana, United States, and has been remarkably preserved and set to demonstrate the dinosaur’s ferocious predatory stance.

In October 2020, Stan the T. Rex, another prized dinosaur skeleton, was auctioned for a staggering, record-breaking US$ 31.8 million by Christie’s New York. This purchase has made auction-goers even more excited for the sale of Shen.

Magnificent Jewels

The Hong Kong Autumn Auctions will also feature exquisite pieces of jewellery from legendary Hong Kong actress, Rosamund Kwan’s, collection. Estimated to be worth over US$ 10 million, the collection consists of 51 pieces from renowned jewellers, including the likes of Cartier, Bulgari, and Van Cleef & Arpels crafted using precious gemstones such as diamonds, rubies, and emeralds. A portion of the sales will be donated to charity, continuing Rosamund’s celebrated philanthropic contributions.

Sublime Timepieces

Beyond jewellery, rare watches make up another highlight of the Autumn Auctions with auctions split onto several parts: ‘Important Watches featuring the Triazza Collection Part I; The Champion Collection Part VI: ‘The Finest Watchmaking;’ The Champion Collection Part V: ‘The Panerai Encyclopedia-Final Chapter;’ and The Champion Collection Part VI: ‘The Finest Watchmaking.’

These collections feature a range of spectacular timepieces including an exceptional full set of four Vacheron Constantin first series ‘Tribal Masks’ that were entirely handmade by talented craftsmen working with precious metals in 2007; rare cloisonné dial ‘Métiers d’Art watches by Patek Philippe; breathtaking complicated watches from A. Lange & Söhne and Greubel Forsey, extremely rare Jaeger Le-Coultre reversible wristwatches depicting art scenes, and more.

Handbags & Accessories

Highlights from the fashion and accessories categories of the auctions rang from a monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunk filled with Christmas Ornaments from 2010 to a range of precious Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags. A few standouts include A Limited Editiona Rouge Sellier Swift Leather and Osier Picnic Birkin 25 with Palladium Hardware; A Shiny Ombré Salvator Lizard Birkin 25 with Gold Hardware; and a Custom Matte Gris Perle and Black Alligator Retourné Kelly 25 with Brushed Gold Hardware.

Pieces of History

History buffs will also revel in the opportunity to view and purchase a selection precious art, ceramics, jades believed to be from the Qin to Han dynasties, and furniture sourced from around the world, with specific focus on wooden furniture from ‘The Tseng Collection’ dating back to the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries.

A few notable mentions include Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Infinity Net’ (acrylic on canvas) and ‘Yellow Vase’ (acrylic, watercolour, and ink on paper); Bernard Buffet’s ‘Nature morte fond rouge’ (oil on canvas); ‘Landscape after the Four Yuan Masters’ by Qian Weicheng (ink on paper) by Qian Weicheng; a Rare Large Blue and White ‘Dragon Jar’ Jiajing Six-Character Mark in Underglaze and Blue believed to have been crafted between 1522-1566; and a Rare Copper-Red-Decorated ‘Dragon’ Vase from the Kangxi Period in the 17th century.

For more information about the Christie’s Hong Kong Autumn Auctions, and for a comprehensive list of the incredible art and luxury items that will be featured, click here.