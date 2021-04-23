5 Home Décor Items to Elevate Your Stay-At-Home Daily Routines

One couldn’t deny how this ‘2020/21 home essential’ manifesto is still in effective as of today as we, and most of us, still carry on with the already-established, staying-at-home norm. But on the brighter side, continuing to explore and add new home décor items in your shopping cart – during a Zoom call or online lecture perhaps – is yet another long-term life investment we’ve finally realised we’ve been missing out on.

If you still haven’t yet caught up with the house décor trends this year, there’s perhaps some catch-ups that need to be done. But first, let’s start with a quick round up of five luxury furniture pieces to elevate your everyday comfort – found right at home.

M3 Mattress by Bedgear

The first home furniture that comes in as an essential couldn’t be anything else rather than a comfy, home-like mattress. And the M3 mattress from Bedgear is exactly what you need to level up your sleeping – and working – games to the next level of home living. The M3 consists of the world’s only modular launchpad providing a dual-sided personalisation – made with recycled components – to support on each side of the bed with four levels of firmness. Besides, the refreshing cool touch derived from the Ver-Tex top cover also helps with maintaining one’s ideal sleep temperature due to an instant dispersion of the excessive body heat. Plus, with 100% breathability, this enables air to circulate around the body throughout the night – and of course the day for nap times, too.

To find out more about the Bedgear M3 Mattress, visit Facebook: Bedgear Thailand, or call 061 623 6366

Blitz Table by B&B Italia

More than just an ordinary table, this sculptural item is purely and merely a piece of art for the home. Designed by Mario Bellini, Blitz is an unexpected, geometric-shaped home interior made of bamboo owing to its lightness and rapid growth. We also see a contrasting angle with the interior surface featuring a soft black finish with shellac effect. It’s firmly an object with a unique synthesis of design, engineering and high-quality cabinetmaking – truly a gimmickry addition to spice up your living space with a luxury, playful touch.

To find out more about the Blitz Table from B&B Italia, visit leafy.com/th, or call 02 237 6999

Tempur Lumbar Support by Tempur

The Tempur Lumbar Support is pretty much a new must-have for the work-from-home era as it’s designed to provide maintenance for the human spine alignment – something we neglect to be protected from. With the piece’s anatomical shape, versatile adjustment in height and internal viscoelasticity, the correct posture achieved with enriched comfort is a long-term change your older self would be so thankful for.

Available at Siam Paragon on 3rd Flloor and other leading department stores nationwide. To find out more, visit Facebook: Tempur Thailand Official, or call 02 338 8788

Diamond Sofa by Baker

Designed by Thomas Pheasant, this geometrically faceted sofa from the Diamond series is an impeccable balance between comfort and aesthetics. It’s a piece designed to impress and increase your everyday well-being, as well as luxury living in your personalised comforting space.

Available at Baker, Siam Paragon, 3rd Floor. To find out more, visit chanintr.com or call 02 129 4434

Shanty by BD Barcelona Design