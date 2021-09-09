5 Home Decor Pieces to Add Character to Your Space

Inject a little touch of fun and originality to your home with these distinctive, eccentric home decor items that will give your personal space a unique flair.

Here’s a quick round-up of home decor pieces that will add character and comfort to your space.

Monkey Side Table by BD Barcelona Design

manufactured in one solid piece of architectural concrete , ensuring the durability and longevity of its usage. First on the list, we’re eyeing the quirky ‘Monkey’ side table by BD Barcelona Design . Whether it’s to be used as a mini bar station for a quick pour and as a bedside table with some luxury scented candles placed on top, it’s where form meets function. Designed by Jaime Hayon , this item was, ensuring the durability and longevity of its usage.

Giraffe in Love Wall Lam by Qeeboo

Next, we couldn’t help but fall in awe with this wall lamp known as ‘Giraffe in Love’ by Qeeboo. This one-of-a-kind lamp holding a Marie-Thérèse-styled chandelier was born through the collaboration between the designers Marcantonio and Qeeboo. It was inspired by the dreamy concept of a giraffe who is in love but barely realises it due to the inevitable distance of the heart and the head. Charmingly, it bares quite the cliff-hanger which enables one to write its own ending. Will the giraffe finally find out that she’s in love in the end? You get to decide.

Exclusively available at SEASONS, call 02 715 0845 or LINE: @seasonsofliving

Albero Bookcase by Poltrona Frau

Designed in the late 1950s by Gianfranco Frattini, this ‘Albero’ Bookcase by Poltrona Frau is described as a floor-to-ceiling bookcase with a structure to be mesmerised by. Besides its prominent sculptural design, the cabinet work also sees delicate assemblage featuring solid Canaletto walnut as the product’s fundamental support. All this ensures that this masterpiece shines as the room’s signature statement.

To find out more, visit poltronafrau.com/en/albero

Peccato Originale Cushion by Fornasetti

Yet another home decor piece with a unique tale, this leafy, serpent-inspired, Peccato Originale Cushion by Fornasetti conjures up the story of original sin. Featuring an alluring motif, there’s no denying how this piece could inject a lot of character to any space.

White Edition Plant Pot by Regis Plantopia

Inspired by natural materials such as rock and stone, Regis Plantopia’s newly introduced ‘White Edition’ plant pots are meticulously handcrafted to preserve natural textures. These are clearly not your typical plant pots, they’re distinctive, sophisticated, and elegant to look at – with or without your favourite plants.

To find out more, visit regisplantopia.com or Facebook/Instagram: Regis Plantopia