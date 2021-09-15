5 New Home Furniture Pieces You Need to Check Out

Lockdown or not, we couldn’t disagree with the fact that adorning our space with decorative home furniture pieces has now become a new habit.

From a soft mattress made with advanced Belgian technology, to a weight-balancing sofa that focuses on one’s health, here are some of the new home furniture pieces that are worth checking out at this moment.

Preston Mattress by Dunlopillo

Looking for the softest latex mattress with the greatest level of support? This Preston Mattress by Dunlopillo is exactly what you’ve been searching for. It’s supremely soft, comfortable, and breathable. The model’s main materials are imported from Belgium and the UK, and include the beautifully-designed mattress cover known as ‘Dunlopillo Design Cotton – Velour Fabric’. The cover comes adorned with a velvety texture, giving your bedroom a sense of softness, even just by looking at it.

Available at dunlopillo.co.th

Cocktail table by Baker

Inspired by modernist forms , this free-form cocktail table by Baker could add a strong statement to just about any space. The piece has a surface made from – polished Arabescato marble , which delivers an extravagant look and feel to those who lay their eyes on this imaginative creation. modernist formsamorphicpolished Arabescato marble

Available at Baker, Siam Paragon, 3rd Floor. To find out more, call 02 129 4434 or Line: @chanintr

B&B Atoll Soft Sofa by B&B Italia

B&B Italia has recently introduced the newest member to the B&B Atoll family with this B&B Atoll Soft Sofa, featuring brand new upholstery. Designed by Antonio Citterio, this addition is driven by a concept of continuous growth and evolution. Although the design has been made less formal compared to the previous one, it’s actually the accentuated roundness and bevelled edges that steal the scene here.

Available at leafy.com/th or call 02 237 6999

Anorla Sofa by Modernform

Another new sofa we love is this health-orientated, weight-balancing Anorla sofa by Modernform. It comes with family-sized seating that provides a strong foundation, good weight balancing, and firm support. The sofa is made with a non-chemical latex topper mixed with German Plastic Slate charcoal innovation, guaranteeing the maximisation of airflow, softness, safety, and air quality, alongside its weight-balancing support. W hether it’s used for sitting or sleeping, this Anorla sofa will undoubtedly be your new best friend for days – and nights – to come.

Photo Frames by Jaspal Home

In case smaller items sound more up your street, we recommend these minimalist, gold-trimmed picture frames by Jaspal Home . They’re elegantly polished, and redefine your photos with a glimpse of stylishness that carries a ‘less-is-more’ impression. Add it to your space for that daily happiness — in a very much Jaspal way.

Available at jaspalhomeonline.com