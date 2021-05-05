6 Beautiful Doorknobs That Feel Good for Your Home and Hands

Working from home but getting a bit tired of the same old settings? Adjusting tiny details about your house can make a huge impact—like changing your doorknobs. Staying at home makes you go from one room to another so often that small details like having nice doorknobs might make the home experience entirely different. You’ll be amazed at how it can transform your house.

Of course, form and function matter when it comes to doorknobs and handles. Not just the way it looks or turns, but how it feels in your hand is also pretty much part of a door knob’s function. If you live in a hot country such as Thailand, you’d probably want something that feels cool against your touch, and vice versa. Here are some beautiful designs that’ll feel right at home in your hands.

Schoolhouse

The Rome Tall Door Set with Globe Knob in Flat Black available on Schoolyard is a sleek and timeless ensemble. Assembled to order by hand, the set (including solid brass parts and precision-crafted mechanisms) are manufactured by Emtek, a well-established manufacturer from the United States.

Price: THB6,164 approx.

12th Avenue Iron

tKnobler Entry Door Handle Set

Designed by Tom Kundig, this complete Entry door set in blackened steel finish comprises steel tKnobler door levers with 3/16″ thick escutcheon plates, a TK thumb latch for the interior side of the door, and a cover plate for the door edge. The door set is also available in a powder-coated finish, which is available in satin black, gloss red and gloss white for better corrosion resistance. This one is great for anyone looking for a unique design for their home.

Price: THB33,900 approx.

Peel XXL

Another design from the Tom Kundig collection is the Peel XXL door handle. This steel plate door pull is nothing like any other handles. The door pull is blackened with a wax finish and is available with or without the black plate for the opposite side of the door. It’s a bit avant-garde but great if you’re looking for a statement piece that’s not a typical lamp or vase. The design also comes in stainless steel with a satin bead-blasted finish. If you prefer something with a more rosy glow, the solid bronze version with an oil-rubbed finish will also impress.

Price: THB7,379 approx.

Dowsing & Reynolds

This limited edition Bourdelle Colour Pop Modern Door Handle from Dowsing & Reynolds comes in three vibrant shades of Miami Pink, Neo Mint and White. Just as its moniker suggests, this door handle will add a lively pop to your house. It’s an excellent accessory for the home and will look particularly great against white and black doors.

Price: THB3,247 approx.

Emtek

Emtek’s Egg Knob in medium bronze finish is a good accessory if you’re looking for a classic or rustic mood. It’s a good replacement if you’re bored of the usual, standard round knobs. The knob can be ordered with and without a rosette, with the latter providing a more classic appearance.

Les Forges des Saint Amand

This elegant doorknob from Les Forges des Saint Amand is made of satin nickel and Carrara marble. The sloping satin nickel rosette provides a well-matched base to the Carrara marble knob. Most importantly, the marble doorknob promises an instant cooling sensation. This is certainly a design for those looking to add some touch of luxury to their homes, without all the bling.

Price: THB9,569 approx.

