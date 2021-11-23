6 Home Decor Pieces to Add to Your Space this Festive Season

Since the festive season is almost upon us, here are six beautiful home decor pieces to add to your space this December 2021.

December is merely a few days away. The festive season translates to dinner parties, family get-togethers, and social gatherings. Consequently, we’ve compiled a list of six beautiful home decor pieces that are perfect for the upcoming festive season. This December 2021, add character to your space with these beautiful designer pieces.

Fronds by Alexander Lamont

First on the list is this elegant artwork by Alexander Lamont. The bronze-coloured fronds are a beautiful reminder of winter beauty. This art piece comes in ten shapes and sizes and introduces an element of nature to the indoors.

White Moss & Snowdrop Home Candle by Jo Malone London

Scented candles are essential for the festive season. Whether you prefer to light them during dinner parties or before you go to bed, candles are a must-have ornament. This White Moss & Snowdrop Home Candle by Jo Malone London is part of the Jo Malone Christmas collection, making it perfect for the occasion.

Goya Torchere by Alexander Lamont

To complement your Jo Malone London scented candle, we deem this candleholder an appropriate accessory. This elongated, elegant, black Goya Torchere draws inspiration from the chiaroscuro painting of Francisco Goya.

Matin Table Lamp by Hay

Fourth on the list is this orient-inspired table lamp by Hay. The colour of choice, red, is not only an archetypal Christmas colour, but it also injects a pop of colour to your overall expanse.

Champagne Glass by Puiforcat

Celebrations customarily go hand in hand with champagne. Thereby, next on the list is a designer champagne glass by Paris-based silversmith Puiforcat.

Decanter by Riedel

Last on the list is a another item from the glassware category. This crystal wine decanter by Riedel is handmade and is another requisite for festive season celebrations, allowing your wine to breathe wonderfully before serving.

