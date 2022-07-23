A Matter Of Refinement: Redefining Beauty in the Details with Ploenchan Vinyaratn, Onchuma Durongdej and Thanaphon Bencharongkul

Nothing can bring change to the way we act and think — our whole perspective of the world — like time and experiences do. With each passing time, the way people live entails the needs and details that are uniquely theirs. Their journey from the beginning to the present, and onto the future, is permeated with deeply-rooted memories and impressions meant to be shared with the generations to come.

Ploenchan Vinyaratn: The Beauty of Art, in Every Detail

“For me, art and craft are the driving force behind my success. I am very fortunate that my work is my passion. I love art and especially handicrafts — they require an attention to details because each and every detail reflects our identity, our soul, ideas, emotions and the feelings at the time we create it.”

Ploenchan’s magnificent works have long gained worldwide reputation as go-to textile choice for top hotels and resorts — a recognition that eventually led to her most memorable collaboration with the world’s most desirable luxury brands. “I was approached by the Louis Vuitton team abroad to create a design for a luxury boutique that has a Thai identity with the new concept. I was the first to be approached by the brand and I could say it’s very successful. We have received compliments from the headquarter in Paris.”

For Ploenchan, a home needs to “have details that reflect my identity and well-organized functions.”

Onchuma Durongdej : ‘Family’ and ‘Foundation for the children’s future’ are the beauty of life

“I am very selective when it comes to what I choose and buy for both myself and people around me. I need to know all the details before making a decision, especially when I am also a businesswoman and also a mother of twins. Taking care of family business aside, I also have my own business, therefore I have to plan ahead to ensure the stability and growth of these businesses that my children will inherit.”

Apart from her role as a businesswoman, Onchuma’s plan for the future includes those for her twin children: Chloe and Colin. “My family and my children are the most precious thing in life to me. I’m overwhelmed with joy just by hearing them say ‘Hi! Mommy’ whenever I return home. Moreover, I feel happy every moment being in a home…in this great atmosphere…with safety, convenience and warmth together with all my family members.”

Thanaphon Bencharongkul : Luxury From Within – The beauty of lucrative value that grows from the happiness of giving to the family.

“Personally, I’m a watch collector. Apart from being a passion – something I enjoy looking and wearing – watches have an added value as an interesting form of investment. Now that I have so many watches I may not be buying new ones. For me, luxury isn’t about high values. Luxury is more about happiness from within, such as spending time with my family, which is the most valuable thing for me.”

As a young businessman, Thanapon sees ‘functions’ as his demands for a home. “It needs to respond to not just my lifestyle, but the lifestyle of everyone in the family. We are a big family so everyone needs their own private space, as well as a living room and a dining room that are spacious enough for everyone to spend time together. Structure is equally important: the materials need to be beautiful, and all details should answer every single detail of lifestyle needs for everyone in the family.”

