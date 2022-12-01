Aston Martin Unveils Its First Luxury Home in Japan

Gracefully stepping into real estate and design, Aston Martin has recently partnered with the Japanese concierge leader VIBROA to come up with the unique luxury home.

Aston Martin is renowned for its stylish motors. It is, after all, the choice of James Bond. However, in recent years, we’ve seen the automaker apply its design mastery beyond the auto industry. The recent collab with Bowmore certainly springs to mind. Now, though Aston Martin has lent its expertise to a new luxury home.

The automotive brand has brought its expertise to the world of Japanese real estate. Thanks to a partnership with Japanese concierge leader VIBROA, ultra-luxury British performance brand has unveiled the first luxury home in Asia to be designed by Aston Martin.

The collaboration between the two luxury brands commences with the design and construction of № 001 Minami Aoyama. This stunning private home is nestled in the highly desirable Omotesando area of Minami Aoyama, renowned as one of Tokyo’s foremost architectural and style centres.

What An Aston Martin Home Looks Like

Impressions of the home, which features an automotive gallery, wine cellar, home cinema, gym, and private spa, have been unveiled, with Aston Martin’s design principles reflected throughout the property. Working with a local architect, the exterior design of the home is led by Aston Martin’s acclaimed designers, who are also responsible for the interior styling of the property and carefully selected furniture.

The four-storey home, complete with roof terrace and stunning views of Tokyo, is already sold to a private buyer and is scheduled for completion in November 2023. It is Aston Martin’s first real estate design collaboration in Asia, and follows successful projects in the United States, including the Sylvan Rock private residential estate and exclusive Aston Martin Residences in Miami, which are now 97% sold out ahead of the luxury waterfront tower’s scheduled opening in summer 2023.

The new design partnership with VIBROA forms part of Aston Martin’s wider strategic growth plans in Japan, with the brand seeking to capitalise on the market’s huge commercial potential and increasing consumer demand.

“As Aston Martin grows in Japan, we are passionate about finding innovative ways to bring our ultra-luxury brand to life and resonate with local consumers. We are delighted to be working with VIBROA, helping create what we believe is a perfect home for an Aston Martin owner, with design elements inspired by our breath-taking portfolio of ultra-luxury and high-performance cars,” explains Greg Adams, Regional President – Japan and South Korea of Aston Martin.

(Images: Aston Martin)

This story first appeared here.