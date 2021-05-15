Barcelona Design Brought Back to Life Home Décor Creations by Famous Artists from the Past

Along with the production of their own captivating pieces, Barcelona Design has been successfully resurrecting the incredible furniture and home décor creations of internationally acclaimed artists from the past.

A beautiful piece of furniture is no less a work of art than a painting or a sculpture, and perhaps this is why so many well-known artists of the 20th century have dabbled in designing chairs, sofas, lamps and other household items. For Barcelona Design (BD) – a Spain-based company started in 1972 by a group of young architects – the production and marketing of furniture and other objects by internationally acclaimed art world legends, alongside the designs of their own in-house artisans, has earned them a solid reputation with modern connoisseurs of luxury home décor.