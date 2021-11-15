Art connoisseurs know all too well how the German Bauhaus movement has cast a major influence on modern design, be it architecture, interior and graphic art. Luxury residence, however, isn’t one of the first things we think of when we think of Bauhaus, as the school holds egalitarianism close to their heart.

But as the influential movement recently celebrated its centenary back in 2019, a look through its influence over the years reveals an undeniable presence of Bauhaus spirit and philosophy in several private luxury homes, disguised usually under the pretense of ‘modernist.’ Providence Lane Ekkamai-Ramintra, the latest luxury residence project by Sammakorn PLC, not only borrows the design concept and approach from the Bauhaus movement, but proudly brings its sensibility to the forefront of their message.

Founded in 1919 in the city of Weimar by German architect Walter Gropius, Bauhaus is a school of design, architecture and applied arts with students taking on various disciplines through specialised workshops from metalworking, cabinetmaking, weaving, pottery, typography, and wall painting. Literally translated as ‘building house,’ Bauhaus movement aims to unify art, craft and technology. One of its most prominent influences lies in architecture with the Bauhaus’s core philosophy of “form follows function” and the “simplicity of geometry” borrowed into many modern luxury homes and private residences. At Providence Lane Ekkamai-Ramintra, the Bauhaus influence is not concealed under the guise of modernism as in many other projects, but celebrated as the project’s key inspiration that informs the design concept.

Why Bauhaus?

To understand why the Bauhaus movement has become a major inspiration for Providence Lane Ekkamai-Ramintra, it’s important to understand the key idea behind the project and its target market. As the first luxury property of Sammakorn PLC, Providence Lane Ekkamai-Ramintra caters to, in the words of Napon Janetumnugul, Managing Director of Sammakorn PLC, “early successors – young people who are highly-accomplished at an early age. They know who they are, what they like, and have a clear sense of where they’re headed.” The concept “Defining Me” of the project derives from the idea that success is the choice to collect experiences during your own journey forward, being true to yourself and not following anyone else. That also means acknowledging the things you are passionate about, and the fact that your home is the connection point between your private domain and the outside world.

With this in mind, Providence Lane aims to make home not just a place to live in, but a space to reflect who you really are — a space to ‘define’ you. The simplicity of Bauhaus movement with pure geometric forms designed to accommodate functions serve as a perfect blank canvas for every single home owner to paint their own life, passions and experiences onto it.

Form Follows Function

Much as the statement may sound like a given in modern design these days, this function-focus sensibility, which originated from the Bauhaus movement, could be considered quite radical during the early twentieth century when it was first introduced. The simple geometric forms accommodate the different functions with privacy of living and passion activities coexisting seamlessly in this space through “translucent design” — the idea inspired by the concept of openness often found in Bauhaus interiors. Combining geometric forms with high-ceiling and reflective materials, the approach enables residents to feel private in their own space while not feeling stuffy, as they can see the green space of the private courtyard and swimming pool from wherever they are inside the house.

In addition, the concept of “Seamless Boundary,” which informs the landscape design of Providence Lane Ekkamai-Ramintra, unmistakably takes its inspiration from the Bauhaus movement, which favours the idea that buildings should stand in tune with their surrounding environment. Providence Lane, however, takes this approach to the next level by merging architecture with landscape and nature. One of the most remarkable outcomes of this design thinking is the courtyard, which is located inside each house and gives the feeling of “a garden within a big garden.”

Luxury in the Details

Underneath the facade of simplicity and geometric forms, the Bauhaus-inspired Providence Lane Ekkamai-Ramintra redefines ‘Modern Luxury’ through its subtle and sophisticated details. The Bauhaus movement celebrates art and craftsmanship, for which Providence Lane showcases through luxurious materials and subtle design details such as the use of battens and negative space to create natural patterns of light and shadow, which change in shapes and colours following the time and angle of the sun. At Providence Lane, luxury is all about refinement and how, within this seemingly simple space, one can live life the way they want with ease thanks to the carefully curated functions.

