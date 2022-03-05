Spruce Up Your Candles with these Stunning Candle Holders

“A place for everything and everything in its place” is simply Mother Speak for “Put Your Damn Things Away”. Sorry, mum! But she has a point. Give your candles and tealights and candlesticks a home worth writing, well, home about.

Lumière in Beauty and the Beast has a home, and it’s a castle near a little French town; in a quiet village. Your candlesticks, however, live in a teeny-tiny apartment, to no fault of their own. So give them a place to call their own. Say “No more!” to shoving pillars of wax in dusty drawers to be lost, stranded, then forgotten about until a big romantic night-in asks for candlelit tablescapes.

And when you inevitably run out of candles and didn’t have the forethought to buy more when you had the chance, these unique holders can simply serve as decor. As objet d’art, as someone much more cultured would say. As very pretty things to look at, as I would say.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong.

No more orphaned candles: