The Best Vastu Shastra Plants to Grow at Home for Wealth and Fortune

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian technique to optimise a living space to its maximum potential. It is believed that the Chinese derived the practice of Feng Shui from Vastu Shastra. They both stress the importance of building or moulding one’s physical environment (Vastu) in sync with nature.

While Vastu Shastra loosely translates into ‘science of architecture,’ it combines and assesses the essential elements of earth, water, fire, air and sky to create a space which is well-optimised for our general well-being and prosperity. This brings us to discuss some specific Vastu plants that aid in attracting money.

Ancient science is significantly followed in all stages of the construction of a home — from laying out a basic plan to decorating the place. It is an individual choice to follow the guidelines of this 8000-year-old spatial science, but it sure does not hurt to note the marketed benefits of this practice on one’s physical and psychological well-being.

While experts rely on ‘Vastu compliance’ to plan and execute the structures, there are a few architects who have also challenged the relevance of this practice in today’s day and age.

Facts about Vastu Shastra

Direction plays a crucial role in Vastu Shastra. Hence, it is important not to go by hearsay to determine things like the entrance of your house, the placement of the pooja room (room for worship) or the direction of your bed. The most accurate way to determine direction is to place a compass in the centre of the house and check the direction. You can accordingly decide the key arrangement of your furniture and other home decor items.

It is also important to check with a Vastu specialist about the use of pictures and paintings in the house. Images of a capsized ship and scenes from Indian mythology are to be avoided.

Many factors are involved in deciding the correct photograph and the direction it should be placed in for a desired positive effect. One should sparingly use photo frames of gods and goddesses in the house as well.

The use of mirrors is discouraged in the bedroom, as per Vastu, but this is not a blanket rule. Thus, it is recommended to consult a Vastu expert to understand the choice and placement of pictures and other aspects of interior decoration to get maximum benefits from this practice.

Significance of plants in Vastu

Plants instantly elevate the spirit of space, enhance its aesthetic value and introduce a homely vibe. In Vastu, just like in Feng Shui, people can reap many benefits of adding the right plants to their abode or even places of business. A variety of plants are considered auspicious to attract good energies of peace and prosperity. Many others promote good health, like the snake plant that helps eliminate toxins from the air and emit oxygen.

Mistakes to avoid and tips to remember while planning your home garden

Direction is an essential aspect when it comes to the placement of plants, and Vastu has specific rules for different plants. For example, money plants are not supposed to touch the ground; they should be kept inside the house. Vastu recommends keeping your plants well hydrated and in a healthy condition to optimise their benefits.

The Vatsu plants that attract fortune

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of Vadim Kaipov/Unsplash)