British Luxury Furniture Brand, Cristopher Guy, Unveils Their First Full-Scale Showroom in Thailand

Kevin Gambir, the CEO of Euro Creations Co., Ltd., the Kingdom’s leading distributor of luxury furniture and home-furnishing brands from Europe, and British luxury furniture brand, Christopher Guy, have collaborated to open the first full-scale Christopher Guy showroom in Thailand at Crystal Design Center (CDC).

Christopher Guy has become an established name in luxury furniture thanks to their focus on creating modern, contemporary pieces that will retain their timelessness. The brand also boasts a distinct style, which fuses Parisian flair with the inspiration of multiple award-winning, British-born designer, Christopher Guy Harrison, who was raised in both Spain and France, and thus, has a very unique design perspective.

The brand found success in the mid-1990s when they launched a collection of mirror frames under the name Harrison & Gil. After its phenomenal success, the brand diversified to offer a range of luxury furnishings and decorative accessories under their rebranded name, Christopher Guy. Their items encompassed design pieces for the living room, dining room, office, and bedroom, all of which attracted international attention as a result of their fine craftsmanship and signature details.

The new, Thailand-based showroom spans more than 300 metres and has been designed around the concept of ‘Timeless Elegance with a Modernist Edge,’ which Christopher Guy says forms the DNA of their brand. The showroom has several of their signature collections on display, including Mademoiselle and their newest collection, The Legacy – which doubles as a tribute to Christopher Guy Harrison, the brand’s founding designer, who passed away in 2020. Overall, the showroom aims to provide the ultimate luxury retail experience, a journey into the fabulous world of Christopher Guy.

The grand opening event was honoured by Kisa Harrison, the current CEO who is continuing the vision and legacy of her late husband, on her first visit to Thailand. The event was also attended by several celebrities, including Darancharas Sukheviriya, Apinara Srikarnchana, Rusrin Jumsai Na Ayudhya, Sarin Vongkusolkit, Phakyada Chutidanaikul, Onchuma Durongdej, Chompunood Rojsiriruch, Piyada Jirapojaphorn, Ascha Charoenrasameekiat, and Cherpat Kittipornwarist.

For more information, visit https://www.eurocreations.co.th and https://www.christopherguy.com