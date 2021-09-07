Artek is recognised as one of the world’s leading Finnish furniture companies, firmly guided by the modern ‘where-art-meets-technology’ manifesto since day one. At its core, it’s neither practicality nor architectural design that matters most; in fact, it’s the fusion of both that counts.

The brand was founded in Helsinki, Finland in 1935 by four young idealists: Alvar and Aino Aalto, Maire Gullichsen, and Nils-Gustav Hahl. With the founders’ goal aimed at stepping away from the world of conventionally functional design and moving into the realm of modernism, it’s clear how Artek’s creations of today remain true to the brand’s essence.

The products range from furniture collections and lighting, to accessories designed by top-notch Finnish and international designers. Here’s a round-up of Artek’s best-sellers and most iconic pieces that will turn your home into a European-inspired design gallery in seconds.

Paimio

Created back in 1932, the Paimio armchair came about through Alvar Aalto’s experimentation with laminated wood, bending it into sinuous curves and sculptural forms. It features undulating, loop-like armrests which are split from a single piece to ensure the longevity of the material.

Tea Trolley 900

Inspired by both British tea culture and Japanese wood craft, the Tea Trolley 900 by Artek sees a state-of-the-art combination of tiles and wicker with Alvar Aalto’s signature bentwood. It was first introduced in 1937 at the 1937 World Exhibition in Paris.

Stool 60

With over one and a half million pieces being sold worldwide, the highly recognisable Stool 60 by Artek is artful simplicity found outside the box. Alvar Aalto’s interest in wood has always been significant to the brand’s central theme. This is why the best-selling piece has seen a plethora of special editions, including recent collaborations with some of the world’s most sought-after artists like Barbara Kruger and John Booth.

Karuselli Lounge Chair

Launched in 1964 after several years of sculpturing, the Karuselli Lounge Chair by Yrjö Kukkapuro sees a perfect blend between functionality, ergonomics, and organic forms.

Domus

Designed by Ll mari Tapiovaara, the internationally-renowned Domus chair was initially part of a series of pieces for the Domus Academica student housing complex in Helsinki. The chair, however, has now received global acclaim due to its great comfort whilst sitting.

Rope

The Rope chair by Artek is the brand’s latest launch. It sees a new material being used with a contemporary note through the eyes of Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec.