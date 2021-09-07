Artek is recognised as one of the world’s leading Finnish furniture companies, firmly guided by the modern ‘where-art-meets-technology’ manifesto since day one. At its core, it’s neither practicality nor architectural design that matters most; in fact, it’s the fusion of both that counts.
The brand was founded in Helsinki, Finland in 1935 by four young idealists: Alvar and Aino Aalto, Maire Gullichsen, and Nils-Gustav Hahl. With the founders’ goal aimed at stepping away from the world of conventionally functional design and moving into the realm of modernism, it’s clear how Artek’s creations of today remain true to the brand’s essence.
The products range from furniture collections and lighting, to accessories designed by top-notch Finnish and international designers. Here’s a round-up of Artek’s best-sellers and most iconic pieces that will turn your home into a European-inspired design gallery in seconds.
Paimio
Tea Trolley 900
Stool 60
With over one and a half million pieces being sold worldwide, the highly recognisable Stool 60 by Artek is artful simplicity found outside the box. Alvar Aalto’s interest in wood has always been significant to the brand’s central theme. This is why the best-selling piece has seen a plethora of special editions, including recent collaborations with some of the world’s most sought-after artists like Barbara Kruger and John Booth.
Karuselli Lounge Chair
Domus