It’s the football season – a basket of scrumptiously crunchy bites ticked, a tray of your-choice-of-drink varieties ticked, the telly is on and now all you need is a deluxe, comfy couch for your long-haul football viewing of Euro 2020.

With a buzzing, high-spirit whooping scene at the TV screen making it rather a night-time normality for the football fans – and their neighbours – as of the current, we sometimes forget how the enjoyable watching experience, in fact, can be levelled up as simply as upgrading the comfort of your seat. Step up your football-viewing game with some of the new comfy sofas – with a unique taste of luxury – during the festival of the 24-team tournament, in style.

Cloud Sofa by McGuire

Designed by Barbara Barry, this sensuous-shaped cumulus cloud has an evocative feel that speaks of modernity, as well as relaxed luxury – and it’s utterly comfortable, too. The Cloud sofa is tightly upholstered with curved lines that seem to float just off the floor as it rests on a recessed finished wood base. Perfect for a full-on leg stretch, this sofa will become your best friend throughout the Euro 2020 long-haul night.

Available at Barbara Barry, Siam Paragon, 3rd Floor. To find out more, call 02 129 4577 or visit chanintr.com

Camaleonda Sofa by B&B Italia

A contemporary classic – this new-edition Camaleonda Sofa designed by Mario Bellini has been reimagined by Mario Bellini and B&B Italia, making it even more comfortable while keeping its sense of freedom intact. Dynamic, alive and configurative, the geometric pattern of the sofa enables you to freely play around with decorating your space, as well as uplift the mood of your home – to ease up the stay-at-home-for-too-long ambience and have it aligned with the enthusiastic vibe of Euro 2020 instead.

Available at Leafy. To find out more, visit leafy.com/th

Goddess Sofa by Versace Home

As striking as it sounds, the Goddess sofa by Versace Home is Versace in all its forms. Designed by Ludovica and Roberto Palomba, following the inputs of Donatella Versace, this sofa references the iconic leather jackets – rebellious yet sophisticated. Adorned with Barocco-printed cushions, it is padded with Polyurethane and Fiberfill, making the seating experience while cheering on your favourite Euro 2020 teams seems even more bold and special – in the very much Versace way.

To find out more, visit versace.com

Dalilips Sofa by Barcelona Design

Designed in 1972 by Salvador Dali along with Oscar Tusquets originally for the Mae West Hall at the Theatre Museum in Figueras, this captivating piece has been brought back to life by the renowned, modern connoisseur of luxury home décor, Barcelona Design. In case one’d want to change a football-viewing scenery of the Euro 2020 to be outside amongst the shining stars, the Dalilips sofa is apt for either an indoor or outdoor use due to the roto-moulded polyethylene used in production.

Available at Seasons, Ekkamai 20. To find out more, call 02 715 0845 or visit seasonsofliving.com

Chester Moon Sofa by Baxter

Born from a reinterpretation of a classical model, this Chester Moon sofa designed by Paola Navone is balanced in shape, simple in design but yet perplexed in technique. Whether it’s a family-gathering football-viewing night or a one-on-one, laid back situation, the neatly lined Chester Moon sofa won’t let you down – comfort-wise.

Available at Seasons, Ekkamai 20. To find out more, call 02 715 0845 or visit seasonsofliving.com.