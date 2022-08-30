5 Creative Ways to Add Flowers to Your Dining Table

Apart from the art of tablescaping, there are other ways to enhance your dining table at home, like adding a series of flower arrangements.

Flowers can contribute a lot to the look and feel of the room. Not only are they given and received as gifts for special occasions, but they can also be arranged as a refreshing centrepiece on your dining table. Although there aren’t really any rules for styling your dining table with these blooming plants, there are some tried-and-true methods that can really enhance your dining scene.

[Hero and featured image credit: McQueens Flowers]

5 Tips for Arranging Flowers on Your Dining Table

One Vase Can Say a Lot

For those who are new to adding flowers to the dining table, it may be less intimidating to start with one simple vase. Just as it is often said, ‘a little could go a long way,’ and a simple object on the table can radiate an effortlessly minimalistic atmosphere to the whole area, which is especially suitable for a small, round dining table.

A Vignette of Colourful Flowers

For a larger, rectangular table, it’s easier to scatter a handful of florals throughout the tablescape, rather than sticking to one large centrepiece. Any colour of flowers will do, but it is highly recommended to pick flowers of the same colour group so that the table looks more soothing to the eyes. Another thing to keep in mind is the arrangement of your flower constellations, which should not be scattered randomly but placed in line with one another.

Switch to Greens If You Like

Colourful flowers are not the only items you could add as the centrepiece, for green plants and leaves can also imbue a surprisingly calming effect on your feasting table. Think of some small handy pot plants like a cactus, lemon, or herbs like rosemary, that could give off aromatic scents on the table as well. However, watch the size of the pots as they will curb out the space on your table.

Use Trays to Group Items Together

If you feel like your flowers are getting out of hand, one way to easily organise your centrepieces, whether it’s several vases of flowers or with other miscellaneous decorations, is to use a tray to draw the line between food and decor. Moreover, the tray has the functional benefit of being easy-moving for when you want to make room for more edibles.

It’s Not Only about the Flowers

If you find it hard to match flowers with varying shapes, colours, and sizes, try keeping it simple by using only a number of florals and leave the wowing effect to the vases. Unconventional vases can add extra meaning and context to the meal, while remaining low-key by not adding too many items to the table.