Dior Maison Unveils a ‘7, Jules Sandeau’ Tableware Collection Inspired by Christian Dior’s Paris Apartment
Pursuits

By Mind Celestia
Digital Writer
22 Sep 2021
Named after the street that was home to Christian Dior’s very own apartment at 7, Boulevard Jules Sandeau in Paris, the latest tableware collection by Dior Maison sees elegantly designs adorned with wildflowers and swallows.

The 7, Jules Sandeau tableware collection is designed by the artistic director of Dior Maison Cordelia de Castellane, whose inspiration was drawn from her passion for the French ‘art de vivre.’

At its core, the collection centres around wildflowers and birds, namely consisting of clematis, peonies, and dahlias, as well as swallows. These can even be found enclosed inside some of the pieces, like the carafes and decorative glass balls. Other variations of these motifs are transposed onto porcelain plates in three different sizes, and hand-painted placemats made from natural linen.

The collection also features candlesticks in matching shades that speak of heritage and modernity, perfectly resonating with the the lifestyle that Monsieur Dior cultivated. Scroll through the gallery below to see more of the 7, Jules Sandeau tableware collection by Dior Maison.

(All images: Dior)

Discover more at dior.com/maison/7-jules-sandeau.

Mind Celestia
Digital Writer
