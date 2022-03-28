Dior Unveils a Stunning Wooden Home Decor Collection Designed by Pierre Yovanovitch

Inspired by the dreamy charms of Southern French châteaus, Dior’s latest Midi Collection gives home decor a sophisticated, timeless twist.

We’ve always had a soft spot for well-crafted wooden homeware. Something about the material manages to fill your space with warmth — an effortless grace of sorts. So it comes as little surprise that Dior would take the wooden route, for its latest collection of objets.

Marking the second collaboration between Dior Maison and designer Pierre Yovanovitch, Dior’s Midi Collection is all about subtle whimsy and savoir-faire. Encompassing fifteen different pieces, the line-up offers a referential nod to Yovanovitch and Christian Dior’s shared roots in the South of France, through designs that are “simple, solid, and noble.”

Expect a variety of home accessories, ranging from a wholesome table lamp, to serving trays, trinket holders, and even a cigar box. True to both the brand and the designer behind the collection, Midi shines the spotlight on locally-sourced, sustainable materials, each of which has been especially selected for its timeless beauty.

Items in the line are at once visually striking and functional, and closer inspection reveals an emphasis on traditional woodwork techniques, noble materials, and hand-blown glass.

To find out more about Dior and Pierre Yovanovitch’s Midi Collection, visit dior.com.

All images courtesy of Dior, © Julien T Hamon.