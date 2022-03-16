Dr. Tavornchai Harnsilpong Takes Us Into His New Abode at Dusit Central Park

When the ground-breaking DUSIT CENTRAL PARK is completed on the site of Bangkok’s former legendary Dusit Thani Bangkok, this talk-of-the-town mixed-use development will ring in a new era – not only for the hospitality group, but also for Bangkok’s ultra-luxury residential landscape. Acclaimed plastic surgeon DR. TAVORNCHAI HARNSILPONG, for one, can’t wait to move into his new abode.

Bangkok’s latest mixed-use masterpiece, Dusit Central Park, has been conceptualised to uniquely combine a five-star hotel, two world-class living concepts in one residential tower, a high-end retail component, office space, and outdoor spaces – a welcome addition to the city’s urban landscape. With a highly desirable location on the corner of Silom and Rama IV Roads (where the Dusit Thani Bangkok once stood), in close to proximity to central business districts and with enviable views over Lumphini Park, this prestigious development is the result of a historic partnership between Dusit International and Central Pattana Group.

Currently being developed at a value of 4.6 billion baht, Dusit Central Park has been innovatively designed to embody Dusit Thani’s reputation of legendary Thai hospitality. Combined with that is Central Pattana’s longstanding retail expertise. Under the theme ‘Here for Bangkok’, the project aims to enrich and complement the lives of those residing in the Thai capital whilst helping the city to consolidate its position as a leading metropolis in the global arena. Moreover, the project seeks to take advantage of the prevailing surroundings, as it seamlessly connects with nature in the form of Bangkok’s largest inner-city green space, Lumphini Park.

A key component of the development is the two ultra-luxury living concepts: Dusit Parkside and Dusit Residences, both of which will be managed by Dusit Thani. It’s no wonder then that the unveiling of this ambitious endeavour caught the attention of discerning buyers looking for a one-of-a-kind sanctuary, complete with lavish interiors and all the comfort, convenience, and privacy their hearts desired.

One such homebuyer is plastic surgeon Dr Tavornchai Harnsilpong, the founder and former owner of a successful cosmetic clinic, who recently purchased a unit at Dusit Residences. His quest for the perfect city abode came to a swift halt when he was introduced to this project.

“I first heard about Dusit Residences through a friend who was also interested in the project,” Dr Tavornchai recalls. “Once I was informed of what this unique development entails, and had the chance to visit the Sales Gallery, my mind was made up pretty quickly. Having worked in cosmetic surgery, I guess I’ve always been drawn to the beauty of things in life, and to the best of the best. Real estate is no different for me. My requirements are always timeless beauty and rarities. It must be love at first sight for me, and that’s what happened here. It was a quick decision!”

This is the only project of its kind to offer uninterrupted, panoramic views of the city’s oldest and largest green space, Lumphini Park. In a city that never sleeps, these upscale residences afford residents a wealth of serenity and calm. And for most urbanites, location is also a key factor.

“This is precisely what I have always wanted,” remarks Dr Tavornchai, who currently runs his practice from the Veterans General Hospital. “To be able to unwind after a long day’s work in the comfort of my own home while taking in the views of Lumphini Park and its green landscape. I sometimes work extremely long hours, so having a place to fully unwind is so important.”

Given his high regard for park views, it’s no surprise that amongst his favourite features of the residences are the expansive 6.6-metre double-height ceilings and the floor-to-ceiling windows, which, in addition to highlighting the spectacular views, open up the room and allows an abundance of natural light into the space.

The 69-storey building’s 406 residences range between 55-700 square metres in size, and adhere to contemporary aesthetics: a perfect blend of muted tones, refined materials, and attention to the smallest detail. The use of natural materials, along with many outstanding design elements, make this a bona fide – not to mention luxuriously appointed – sanctuary.

“To be very honest, I fell in love with this place just from seeing pictures,” the doctor continues. “It has a timeless elegance that exhibits luxury in a subtle manner. I look forward to decorating the place and adding my own personality to it.” As he is a fan of modern art, the walls will undoubtedly be adorned with several items from his personal art collection. As for the living room, a lavish home theatre, complete with an advanced sound system, is a must, as he loves watching movies and TV series.

Set to offer a quintessential, upmarket lifestyle, Dusit Residences will also provide personalised experiences, as well as round-the-clock, five-star hotel services. Residents will have full access to Dusit Thani’s personalised and expert hospitality, and have all their daily drudgeries and needs taken care of.

“Honestly, it’s not that I mind having to carry my own groceries,” Dr Tavornchai laughs, “but I have lived in a hotel before and once you have tasted that level of convenience, there’s really no going back. I am very excited to live in a place that affords full access to five-star hospitality services. I have yet to find another place that offers comfort, convenience, and outstanding design, topped with premium service like this.”

Utilising the site as a canvas for creativity – inspired by the location’s surroundings – the developers have elevated the overall architecture with a brilliantly designed multi-level Roof Park. Acting as an extension of nearby Lumphini Park, this multi-terraced, 7-rai space will be adorned with a wide selection of plants and greenery.

A Health & Wellness Floor with a spa, as well as a beauty salon, are also there to help promote both physical and mental well-being. And while this floor is part of the shared facilities for both Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside, the 46th level will be dedicated for private use of owners of Dusit Residences only. This space will feature recreational facilities such as a fitness centre, swimming pool, saunas, a library lounge, and a sky lounge. Residents of Dusit Parkside, however, will enjoy a similar dedicated facility on the 29th floor.

“I love this city, but the heavy traffic is a waste of time,” Dr Tavornchai points out. “Living at Dusit Residences means not having to go anywhere because almost everything you need is right at your doorstep. I know I will be using the spa a lot, and I’m also looking forward to discovering what Shopping Complex Central Park will have to offer.”

The doctor adds: “I know a lot of people may see real estate purchase as a long-term investment but, for me, it is about buying happiness for myself. This purchase at Dusit Residences is something I know would only complement and enhance my life. And you won’t find another exquisite place like this anytime soon.”

Amidst the city’s surge in retail and real estate developments, Dusit Central Park is poised to be a game-changer. The project, expected to be completed by 2025, indisputably stands out for its environmentally conscious design that harmoniously connects the infrastructure with the cityscape, while simultaneously paying homage to the site’s previous tenant and Thai heritage.

Spearheaded by Dusit International and Central Pattana Group, the project also boasts a dynamic collaboration between Thailand’s leading Architects 49 International, and the globally renowned, Hong Kong-based OMA. Exceptional in many ways, Dusit Residences’ interpretation of innovation and excellence holds a distinctive appeal that will not only raise the bar when it comes to standards of quality lifestyle, but also make it an iconic addition to the city’s ever-evolving skyline.

To find out more, visit dusitresidences.com.