Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok at Chao Phraya River Sets a New Benchmark for Waterfront Living

Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok at Chao Phraya River is a notable introduction to Bangkok’s diverse real estate landscape for several reasons. Not only is it the first Four Seasons Private Residences in Thailand, but it is also the first waterfront private residences for the brand in Asia, and the largest Four Seasons Private Residences in the world.

In true Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts style, the property combines world-class design with the luxuries of living in a five-star hotel, all topped off with some of the best views of the city’s famed Chao Phraya River due to its location inside of Chao Phraya Estate, which houses some of the most renowned hotels in the country.

An exciting collaboration between the celebrated Four Seasons hotel brand and Country Group Development, the private residences set a new benchmark for luxury living. The 73-storey building was designed by globally recognised architects, Hamiltons International, and award-winning interior designers, BAMO. It boasts 366 residential units, each offering unobstructed views of the river thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that usher in plenty of natural light.

Units within the building are offered in several configurations ranging from one-bedroom units to sprawling sky mansions. However, regardless of which layout tickles your fancy, all residents can enjoy access to a plethora of exclusive services and amenities, including but not limited to, comprehensive security, 24-hour hotel-style room service, and in-residence dining complete with sommelier and chef services.

Moreover, the private residences sit on a 350-metre riverfront promenade — the longest of its kind in Thailand — that connects residents to a selection of award-winning restaurants and bars. A few include Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok’s one Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant, Yu Ting Yuan; One Michelin-starred Côte by Mauro Colagreco at Capella Bangkok – sister restaurant of three-Michelin-star Mirazur in France; and BKK Social Club at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok, which is listed at number 10 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. These neighbouring hotels also house restaurants serving upscale Thai, French, and Italian cuisine.

Another exciting aspect of living as part of the Chao Phraya Estate is access to comprehensive fitness and wellness facilities. The Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok will soon launch a full-fledged Urban Wellness Centre comprising of 2,500 square metres of dedicated spa and fitness space. Another destination for seeking respite from the hustle and bustle of Bangkok is Auriga, a spa sanctuary located inside of the Capella Bangkok that offers tailor-made wellness experiences.



Beyond easy access to some of the area’s leading wellness sanctuaries and drinking and dining outlets, residents can also relax, exercise, and socialise at the three-storey, residents-only Four Seasons Club that is equipped with a sky yoga studio, high-tech fitness centre, sky pool complete with a 180-degree view, sky lounge and bar, art studio, music studio, boardroom, screening room, and teen lounge.

The luxury development is also ideal for those who enjoy indoor-outdoor living. The Deck on the third floor is a shared space complete with an infinity pool, children’s pool, outdoor children’s playground, and indoor playroom. Furthermore, the indoor River Lounge and outdoor Waterfront Yard on the lower lobby level offer more spaces for residents to unwind with gorgeous views of the river.

From spectacular views of Bangkok’s legendary River of Kings and the historical quarter that frames its banks, to having unparalleled amenities right at one’s doorstep, there are many reasons Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok at Chao Phraya River provides a luxury living experience that is unmatched.

For more information, visit www.chaophrayaestate.com | Facebook: @FSPRBangkok | Instagram: @fsbangkokresidences