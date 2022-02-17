Gaggenau’s New Flex Induction Cooktop Ensures a Seamless Cooking Experience

A reliable and efficient kitchen set up is essential for culinary creativity. Picking the right appliances like Gaggenau’s latest flex induction cooktop with integrated ventilation system will help ensure a more intuitive, seamless cooking experience.

For over three centuries, Gaggenau has been committed to the craftsmanship and performance of its products. The German brand started out in metalworks in 1683, before moving on to specialising in enamel, then bicycles and a range of more innovative products, to eventually cementing its status as one of the top names in quality home appliances today.

Priding itself on conceiving, designing and engineering pieces held to the highest standards and beyond, Gaggenau works with chefs to understand what a professional needs in a kitchen. The appliances should be of the best quality and allow the chef to focus on creating the food without getting in the way.

On top of functioning well in a professional kitchen, Gaggenau appliances have to complement home kitchen designs aesthetically. To meet these demands, the brand has launched the latest CV282101 Flex induction cooktop with integrated ventilation system 200 series. Functional and well-designed, the sleek 80cm-wide cooktop is made frameless for flush mounting and keeping the kitchen space uncluttered, while the magnetic Twist-Pad knob that adjusts the settings and functions can be easily removed for cleaning.

Unlike conventional induction cooktops, Gaggenau’s flex induction cooktops are more versatile. It offers four rectangular cooking zones that can combined into two larger ones with the touch of a button, allowing the use and free positioning of cookware of various shapes and sizes. This includes optional Gaggenau accessories like a Teppan Yaki plate or griddle plate to broaden home cooking styles. Sensors also automatically detect the pots on its surface once the cooktop is switched on for a fuss-free experience.

Another innovative feature working in line with the new induction cooktop to make cooking a breeze at home is the highly efficient integrated ventilation system. Located in the middle of the cooktop, the fully automatic system is activated once a cooking zone is used to quietly and quickly remove vapour at its source, which helps especially with open concept kitchens. There is also no need to make any adjustments to the ventilation system while cooking as the power levels are regulated automatically depending on the build-up of cooking vapours and odour development. Once the cooktop is turned off, the ventilation continues running at a low level before switching off automatically.

When cooking under a time crunch or preparing large feasts, the cooktop’s professional cooking function will come in handy. It splits the cooktop into fixed output zones with different temperatures so that pots and pans can be swiftly moved between zones without having to fiddle with power levels.

Together with its sleek design, the ease and flexibility that these features offer make Gaggenau’s new flex induction cooktop a top choice for any kitchen.

(All images: Gaggenau)

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Singapore.