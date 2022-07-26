Meet the hansgrohe Finoris: the All-Inclusive Faucet Your Bathroom Desperately Needs

With sleek design styles and high functionality, the hansgrohe Finoris faucet is designed with every wash basin activity in mind — and by that, we mean every activity.

Whether or not you’re big on decor, if there’s anything that deserves more attention in your space, it’s the wash basin. A truly underappreciated hero of the household, rarely do we realise that our lives do revolve around our wash basins and faucets. From personal hygiene to cleaning the room and doing our laundry, the wash basin is an undeniable hub around which our daily activities take place.

Understanding this, hansgrohe released the new Finoris faucet range, designed with added flexibility, functionality, and with all basin-centred activities in mind. The range features a new “Flex” variant with a pull-out faucet head, allowing for near-total freedom of movement. Whether you’re up for a quick hair-wash, or simply like to keep your wash basin thoroughly rinsed, the new design will not hold you back.

On top of that, the faucet now comes with two spray modes, including the gentle PowderRain, as well as the smoother laminar spray — each of which can be easily selected with the push of a button. With an action radius of 500 millimetres, the faucet is designed to glide smoothly back to its initial position after use, through a thoughtfully integrated magnetic retraction support. If you own a deeper wash basin, you can even bathe an infant in it easily, thanks to the faucet’s showerhead-like properties.

Design-wise, the hansgrohe Finoris faucet is enough to make any minimalist homeowner swoon, with sleek, slim geometry and enticing palette of Chrome, Matt Black, or Matt White. Available both with and without the pull-out function, the model has been especially created to complement a range of applications, and can be ordered in up to three different heights. If you’re looking to build a wall-integrated shower, the range also comes with shower solutions, fitting perfectly into any bathroom plan. Combine it with the hansgrohe Rainfinity shower solutions, or go even further by complementing it with the brands’ AddStoris accessory range.

To find out more, visit hansgrohe-asia.com.