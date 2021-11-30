A private home by Lake Alserio in northern Italy is an exquisite showcase of the use of light and geometry, complemented by sleek furnishing from Flexform.

Nestled somewhere in the rolling country of Brianza within the province of Como stands an architectural delight: a private pool villa set high on a hill that sets itself apart with its minimalist and geometric aesthetics. The decidedly contemporary design by renowned architect Annalisa Mauri pays due respect to its setting – among lush greenery on the shores of Lake Alserio, a small lake just south of the expansive Lake Como.

The interlacing of different parts of the home is executed with impeccable precision and flow, achieving a spectacular visual impact. The dominant use of glass for the sliding doors and windows, and spandrels, invites light into the interiors at all hours of the day, nourishing the lush growth of a vast collection of indoor plants – most of them rare species of succulents. Thus, there is seamless continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Named Villa Aghe after the Friulano word for water, the residence doesn’t just overlook the lake but also boasts two swimming pools – one outdoors and the other indoors. Dressed in muted neutrals, the interior design choices also echo the interplay between indoors and out, resulting in a series of rooms designed to allow the entire family to fully enjoy each of the spaces all year round. Bringing this vision to fruition are modern, comfortable and stylish furniture showpieces from Italian furniture brand Flexform.

The main part of the building hosts the soaring living room with a dramatic fireplace that visually connects the ground floor and the space upstairs. Here, a standalone Gregory sofa near the fireplace is upholstered in an elegant shade of green. A different shade of green was selected to upholster a large corner arrangement of the plush Gregory sofa that holds court in the large upstairs living room, where it is paired with a Joyce armchair, Fly coffee table and Tessa ottoman.

A large Iseo marble dining table in the adjacent area is complemented by sleek Echoes dining chairs, which enhance the space’s purity of design with their slender metal structure and woven paper rush cord seat and backrest. On the balcony just a few steps away, next to an impressive cactus, an Ortigia settee is paired with a Fly coffee table to create the perfect setting to take in the splendid rustic view.

Furnishings for the outdoors were also chosen with the same thoughtful attention to form and function. A pair of Hora Sexta daybeds elevate the style quotient of the pool deck, while a lounge area near the ground floor entrance features an enticing corner arrangement of the Vulcano sofa, matched with Ortigia armchairs and ottoman and Fly side tables. Now isn’t this villa simply an inspiration for those who dream of fusing Italian style with green and gracious living?

(Main and featured image: Flexform Gregory sectional sofa; all images courtesy of Flexform)

This story first appeared in the Nov 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.