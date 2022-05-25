9 Ways to Build a Hotel-Inspired Bathroom in Your Home, Using Style Cues from Thai Resorts

Create a bathroom paradise in your own home using these hotel bathrooms from all around Thailand as inspiration.

It’s undeniable that bathrooms are among one of the most prominent highlights in the modern traveller’s hotel experience. Therefore, we’ve curated a full list of ways to build a hotel-inspired bathroom in your own home. Categorised into 9 key points, use these design times for when you’re next designing the bathroom of your dreams.

9 ways to achieve a hotel-inspired bathroom in your home

First things first, make sure your bathroom is at least 30 square meters large

The generous use of space is a quality that several elegant hotels share, and it applies to the bathing area as well. More space allows for more diverse, more extravagant activities to be done in the bathroom. At the Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Krabi and at Soneva Kiri in Koh Kood, the ample space allows for an oversized bathtub that can comfortably fit two people, with enough space to admire and enjoy the serene surroundings.

A standalone tub is a must

A big, standalone bathtub is another essential for a hotel-inspired bathroom. A shower alone could never replace the relaxation of a submergence under hot water before bedtime, and the beauty of a standalone tub just radiates an incomparable sense of luxury, like at the Conrad Koh Samui. Additionally, a television or speaker set beside the tub will definitely accommodate a hot-tub movie night routine like the one at 137 Pillars Suites & Residences.

Make sure there is a view

Any bathroom could be upgraded with a magnificent view, whether by equipping floor-to-ceiling windows in your city penthouse, or placing an outdoor tub at your vacation home for the ultimate natural breeze. For some inspiration, the Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle in Chiang Rai lets guests absorb nature at its best during bath time, where the green fields and mountains from three surrounding countries lay at the horizon.

Use interesting tiles to spice up the space

Tiles are often overlooked, but they have immense impact on the look and feel of the whole space. Since white tiles are known to help make a room appear bigger and fresher at all times, they are among the first choices most people use. Nevertheless, if white is too mundane, some hotels, like The Siam Hotel and 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai, choose to lay black and white tiles alternately and create unique artistic patterns to bring something special to the space.

Create more space with a glass wall

Large glass walls are accounted for elegance, transparency, and cleanliness. Glass is already used widely for internal partitions in the shower area, but it can also be used as an external partition to convey a more mature sense of space. With limited space, a glass wall is usually put up facing towards the bed. Alternatively, it can also be placed between the bathroom and the outside, like the Anantara Layan Phuket Resort does with its Beach Access Pool Villa.

Go all out with an outdoor shower

An outdoor shower could remind you of your last beach vacation, for there’s nothing like a refreshing, cold shower in the heat of the sun. Santhiya on Koh Yao Yai features an exquisite rain shower placed near the outdoor bathtub. In case you’re missing a beach vibe or just need an upgrade on your back garden, adding an outdoor shower could amplify meaning to your whole shower routine. Plus, it’s practically always summer in Thailand, so it’s definitely always warm enough to head outdoors to shower.

Replace generic shampoo and soap bottles with classy containers, and fill them with spa products

One way to organise your bathroom vanity is to get rid of those random, generic soap bottles and replace them with synchronised containers instead. Although it may sound trivial, the trick could really change the atmosphere of the bathroom. Pick up minimalist vanity bottles and fill them with your preferred spa soap, shampoo, conditioner, or even scrub. The JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok exhibits an elegant marbly bathroom with matching amenities, whilst The Sukhothai Bangkok welcomes guests with exquisite Bottega Veneta luxury bath amenities.

Hang up designer bathrobes (bonus points for matching slippers)

Beautiful towels and bathrobes are always one of the essentials for hotel bathrooms. Therefore, incorporating matching themed items could add some perspective to the whole area. Although bathrobes may not be as common among Thai people, they could come in handy as comfortable loungewear to wear at home. The fun, animated Bangkok hotel, Kimpton Maa-Lai, has decided to add some colour to the guest rooms with strikingly unique bathrobes designed in a collaboration between Christian Develter and Tube Gallery.

Embrace nature and sustainability

As sustainability moves into the spotlight even in the hospitality industry, most luxury hotels connect the ambience of their bathrooms with nature. This may be through sustainable practices such as banning single-use bottles, using zero-waste personal care products, or even responsibly-sourced toilet paper. Sustainability takes effort, but the work will get easier as you find ways to connect with nature, which can be initiated by constructing an outdoor, open bathroom, or with floor-to-ceiling glass overlooking the green scenery, like Keemala did with its Bird’s Nest Pool Villas in Phuket.