Inside Narasiri Krungthep Kreetha – a Renaissance NYC-inspired development from Sansiri Luxury Collection

The luxury project houses 86 detached homes across 57 rai of lush land, right in the heart of the city’s prestigious Krungthep Kreetha community. However, what really sets the project apart is the sophisticated and modern design of each sprawling home, which takes inspiration from New York City’s ‘Renaissance Revival’ of the late 1800s.

Luxury and super-luxury real estate developer, Sansiri, have unveiled their latest project – Narasiri Krungthep Kreetha, boasting houses that have been meticulously designed and constructed around the concept of “A Matter of Refinement.” Sansiri, which has become synonymous with luxury real estate in the Kingdom, has come a long way since its first flagship project, Baan Kai Mook in Hua Hin decades ago.

The Sansiri team weigh in

Speaking about the brand’s growth, Apichart Chutrakul, Chairman of Sansiri Public Company Limited, revealed: “With over 38 years of experience and expertise, we pride ourselves on having developed over 300 projects to date in every segment, totalling over 15 million square metres, and taking care of over 300,000 Sansiri families. We don’t offer just houses, but rather, values and life experiences,” he explained.

He continued by discussing how “selling a luxury project within a short amount of time is difficult,” but because Sansiri has built up an understanding of all the facets that go into a living a “luxurious lifestyle,” the brand are able to keep customers values at the forefront in the execution of this new project. As a result, it has seen overwhelmingly positive feedback from the company’s loyal clientele, even before the grounds were open for visits. “All of this is made possible thanks to customer confidence and trust in the Sansiri brand, taste, and project quality,” said Khun Chutrakul.

Sriamphai Rattanamayoon, Deputy Executive Vice President of Marketing Department (Low Rise)- Sansiri Public Company Limited, added some insights about the design and direction of the project: “For Narasiri Krungthep Kreetha, we worked on it until we arrived at a design concept that was informed by New York City’s ‘Renaissance Revival,’ an era influenced by the elite who selected only the best to satisfy their most discerning tastes.

This can be seen from the outstanding architectural features found throughout the project, which are impeccably replicated down to every detail in accordance with Sansiri’s philosophy of striving to deliver the finest to its customers…every family member’s needs are taken into consideration to ensure that their time spent in Narasiri Krungthep Kreetha — an exclusive community completed with facilities and amenities — is filled with nothing but the happiest memories.”

The design of the project

The architectural style of Narasiri Krungthep Kreetha draws inspiration from New York City in the 1880s and 1890s. Standout elements include the 12-metre-high Main Gate that marks the entrance to the project, framed further by pathways paved with a Herringbone brick pattern. From this point, the road leads to the eye-catching Clubhouse, painted in the same colour-scheme as traditional NYC Brownstones, with complementary wrought iron detailing and a Skybridge that connects the two buildings.

Inside, the structure features a bevy of high-ceilinged function rooms that can cater to different requirements, such as the Drawing Room for unwinding; the Punch Room, for games, banquets, and get-togethers for a night of pool or relaxing by the dedicated bar area; the Gym, equipped with top-quality exercise equipment from global brands; the Library with amenities for business meetings; and the terrace complete with a 25-metre-long saltwater swimming pool.

The view from the Clubhouse is the 16,000 square metre Main Park that houses an Alice in Wonderland-inspired Maze Playground and a towering sculpture-studded fountain that is modelled after the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park. Beyond the lush park, visitors are then able to see each house’s façade, lined up along the streets to resemble the way homes dot the streets and avenues of Manhattan.

The houses names are taken from “NoHo,” or the North of Houston neighbourhood in New York, that is home to a plethora of trendy galleries, restaurants, and residences of the rich and famous. The project offers three types of houses: NoHo No. 4 (495 square metres) comprising of four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three parking spaces; NoHo No. 5 (554 square metres) comprising of four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and four parking spaces; and NoHo No. 6 (687 square metres) comprising of five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four parking spaces. Prices range between 50 and 95 million baht.

(All images courtesy of Sansiri)