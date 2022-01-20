Ludovica Mascheroni’s Champagne Trunk is the Accessory You Need this Summer

Launched just before the month of love, Ludovica Mascheroni’s ‘Le Blanc’ Champagne trunk is chic, compact, and utterly romantic.

Avid readers of Prestige will know we’ve got a bit of a soft spot for champagne. With the weather so nice, and Valentine’s Day just around the corner — not to mention the newly-renovated Benjakitti park — there’s no time like the present to bring out your best bubbly for an outdoor tête-à-tête.

That’s, of course, where the Champagne Trunk comes in, making the perfect addition to any extravagant picnic. This year, in a move to celebrate special moments, home atelier and couture specialist Ludovica Mascheroni has unveiled its new ‘Le Blanc’ Champagne Trunk — a small casket made using exquisite materials and skilled Italian craftsmanship.

Shaped like a sophisticated little suitcase, the trunk itself comes covered in leather, opening up to reveal smooth interiors of bleached oak essence. The corners, handle, and hinges all come coated in palladium brass, complementing the sleek, minimal design.

While charmingly compact, there’s enough room in here to hold two Champagne flutes — along with a bottle and thermal insulating bag, a tray, two coasters, a leather bottle-coaster, and two linen napkins — for a truly exquisite al fresco experience.

A wonderful gift for both your loved ones and yourself, the ‘Le Blanc’ Champagne Trunk is shipped worldwide, and can be ordered via email at [email protected].