Luxury Home Decor and Furniture to Spruce Up Your Space

Gilded accents evoking mid-century opulence and retro-era home decor decadence are making a comeback to spice up cocktail hour at home.

Home’Society Mir[age] Cabinet

An alcohol cabinet transforms into an artwork – like this Home’Society Mir[age] Cabinet, which is the dramatic culmination of various colours, textures, materials and techniques. Only 10 units of this handcrafted piece are available.

Royal Stranger Lipstick Bar Stool

Compact, pretty and in a design that resonates with most women, Royal Stranger’s Lipstick Bar Stool adds a touch of whimsy and femininity to a bar counter.

Boca do Lobo Newton Console

This Boca do Lobo Newton Console is a showpiece for the crafts of foundry, lacquering, varnishing and polishing. Its organic structure is achieved by heating metal into spheres and semi-spheres, which are then joined and finished. The table top is composed of brass circles carved with a golden texture similar to that of organic wood.





Brabbu Koi Stool

Brabbu Koi Gold Screen

Culture meets cool in the Brabbu Koi Stool, which references the scales of the koi carp, and features a base in brushed brass matte and a cotton velvet cushion. It is versatile – as a single showpiece, or paired with other products from the Koi range, such as the Koi Screen and Koi Side Table.

Impatia Filotto Gold Pool Table

Handcrafted to order by Italian artisans, Impatia’s Filotto Gold Pool Table features a crystal-clear glass structure, and Italian slate covered with the finest cloth to ensure the best playing surface.

Sweetpea & Willow Jonathan Adler Channelled Goldfinger Lounge Chair

Laid-back luxe takes the form of this Sweetpea & Willow Jonathan Adler Channelled Goldfinger Lounge Chair, which boasts a polished brass frame, luscious velvet upholstery and cushioned armrests. While other colours are available, this Rialto and Rialto Navy combination is just gorgeous.

Brabbu Wales Round Sofa

Nothing brings to mind sumptuousness more than Brabbu’s Wales Round sofa, which is lined with plush velvet in a shimmery rich yellow. Also available as a three-seater, its curved, low-slung design seems to ensconce its occupants in a cosy embrace.

Sweetpea & Willow Eichholtz Lagoon Side Table

This Sweetpea & Willow Eichholtz Lagoon Side Table turns a classy black offering with a marble top and granite base into a conversation starter with the addition of a heron’s legs cast in iron and finished in a polished brass tone.

Audenza’s Fabulous Golden Drinks Trolley

Imbue your sitting area with an Art Deco home decor with this Audenza’s Fabulous Golden Drinks Trolley, which is made from iron with a gold coloured finish and fitted with two black glass shelves.

Kick off your heels and relax in Hommés Studio’s Volare Daybed, which boasts an ergonomic shape and exquisite detailing, including plush leather upholstery, a glossy wooden structure, and accents in gold-polished stainless steel.

Covet House

The aesthetic appeal of a New York mid-century-style bar doesn’t need to clash with contemporary interiors and home decor, especially with these elegant and architectural gilded bar stools by Covet House.

Extravagant, bold and yet tongue- in-cheek, Versace Home’s Bondage Occasional Chair is wrapped with fine black leather, decorated on the back with vertical rows of black leather buckled straps, and affixed with the iconic gold Medusa emblem in front.

(Main and featured image: Covet House via Facebook)

This story first appeared in the May 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.