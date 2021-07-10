Our favourite picks in luxury living and home décor.

As we look to our homes as sanctuaries, it’s become more relevant than ever to consider the environments in which we live, and the things we choose to surround ourselves with. From the best residences to set your sights on, to home décor items and design inspiration, take a look at our top choices and recommended must-haves when it comes to luxury living.

BuGaan Yothinpattana Residence

For elevated luxury

With the exclusive, 14-unit BuGaan Yothinpattana residence, leading Thai real estate developer Sansiri is taking luxury to a new level. Part of Sansiri Luxury Collection, these über-elegant urban dwellings on the outskirts of Bangkok reflect a unique lifestyle for the most discerning. Priced between 30-80 million Baht and inspired by a “modern luxury living” philosophy, extra attention was paid to space and functionality – meeting every lifestyle need. Top-shelf extras include private facilities such as a freshwater swimming pool, and an elevator in the largest units. Thoughtful architecture allows for spaces to connect both vertically and horizontally, indoors and outdoors. Sansiri’s Creative Officer Noppadol “Ou” Baholyodhin says: “Your home is your world, a place where you truly live. It’s a place that gives you a sense of belonging and reflects who you are.”

sansiri.com

Le Creuset’s Big Logo Collection

For top chefs

French company Le Creuset has been operating a casting factory in a small village for over a century, perfecting the elaborate, traditional French manufacturing method, all the while refining the technology to continue producing high quality products based on innovative ideas. The brand is loved in more than 70 countries around the world, and with good reason. The go-to cast iron pots for many professional and amateur cooks are not only functional, but look great in any kitchen, too. The latest “Big Logo Collection” is a case in point – born as a mark of Le Creuset’s progress and as an expression of the brand spirit.

lecreuset.com

Omazz’s Adjusto Bed

For customised comfort

At a push of a button on a wireless remote control, the Omazz Adjusto (adjustable) bed enables you to optimise your sleeping position as it customises the comfort to match your personal preferences. The electronically adjustable mattress is tucked inside a fine suede linen cover, made exclusively for Omazz by Italian company Loto Mobili. The head and footer positions of the mattress can be easily adjusted with the touch of a finger. The uppermost position holds you comfortably at 60 degrees, allowing for easy use of a laptop or reading before bed. The best part is arguably the built-in massage features, which means your personal ‘masseuse’ is always at your beck and call.

Available from Omazz Flagship Gallery, Ekkamai 4. omazz.com

B&B Italia’s Pianura

For an Italian touch

Pianura is a new collection of tables and coffee tables designed by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia. The tables are available in rectangular or square versions, and are characterised by a central tray which divides the top. This central tray, made from leather, marks a watershed in the support surface, available in oak or in precious marble finishes.

Available from Leafy. bebitalia.com

Barcelona Design’s Explorers Table

For a conversation-starter piece

Designed by Jaime Hayon for BD (Barcelona Design), the Explorers Table series of three was inspired by jellybeans. “Playful yet elegant,” is how Hayon describes his work. It’s a philosophy that turns functional furniture into sculptural pieces, further enhanced by interesting colour combinations, and the fact that some surfaces are painted gloss and others matte.

Available from Seasons, Ekkamai 20. bdbarcelona.com

Hermès’ Hippomobile

For a bout of playful tea-time

Hippomobile by Hermès is playful tea service with pieces that can be freely combined; a horse wraps around the teapot, another stretches over three plates, a motif sneaks up inside a cup… On a whim, the designs can be mixed and combined, adapting easily for every occasion – be it breakfast, morning coffee or high tea. In imagining this service, artist Gianpaolo Pagni drew inspiration from jockey silks and the world of cartoons. “I envisioned a horse with an elongated back that could hold several riders. A kind of limousine horse,” he says. With this in mind, he interpreted an engraving from the mile Hermès collection: a monochrome frame, which he covered with graphic friezes evoking jockey outfits.

hermes.com

Branca’s Paper Lounge Chair

For experimental seating

Born from a design experimentation — working with paper as a structural material— designer Marco Sousa Santos plays on geometry over a thin and fragile sheet of paper that becomes stronger when bent in certain points and directions. The result is The Paper Lounge Chair for Portuguese furniture brand Branca.

branca-lisboa.com

Caffe Latte’s Essex Armchair

For a touch of fall

The Essex Armchair by Caffe Latte is the perfect choice for one of this Fall’s biggest interior design trends – giving the classic French look a contemporary twist. Because classy never goes out of style!

caffelattehome.com

Kartell’s Uncle Jack Sofa

For a sleek, modern look

The Uncle Jack Sofa by Kartell is a revolutionary single-mould transparent polycarbonate sofa. It is the most daring example in the world of injection-moulding technology, measuring 190cm wide in a single block and weighing 30kg.

Exclusively available in Thailand through DMHome. kartell.com