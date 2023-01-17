MQDC Invests a Further 20 Billion Baht Into Its Landmark ‘The Forestias’ Project

The investment will primarily aid with accelerating the development’s ‘Town Centre,’ which encompasses multiple cultural, entertainment, market, leisure and lifestyle components spread across 46 rai. If all goes to plan, the first stages of the project will be launched at the end of 2023.

Over the years, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, also known as MQDC, have established themselves as one of Thailand’s leading property developers, pioneering some of the kingdom’s most exciting real estate developments.

In 2022, the developers made strides with the development of ‘The Forestias’, a 398-rai community valued at 125 billion baht located in the rapidly developing Eastern Economic Corridor on Bang Na Trad road.

A multi-award-winning project that has already received more than 40 global awards, The Forestias features large areas of parkland, residential properties under multiple brands that appeal to different lifestyles and age-groups, as well as numerous community and commercial components with a focus on healthy living and environmental quality.

This week, the developers announced the acceleration of the construction of the ‘Town Centre’ components, which are laid out across a massive expanse of 46 rai of land. MQDC is investing approximately 20 billion baht in this first phase of developing the ‘Town Centre’ components, in which its first parts are scheduled to open before the end of 2023.

Speaking about these new developments, Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, Project Director – The Forestias, MQDC, said: “The ‘Town Centre’ is a pioneering concept being undertaken on a scale never before attempted, and we hope it will be a new milestone in community planning to promote health and happiness.

“The ‘Town Centre’ acts as the core of The Forestias, serving to bond the community as well as to draw families closer together. We have designed it to be a place where all members of the family, from all generations, can go to fulfil important life, leisure, and entertainment needs, and where we have created many opportunities for people to connect with each other, whether doing daily activities, or at events and leisure pursuits, or simply strolling.”

He continues by explaining that the real estate market is seeing a growing trend among homeowners to seek out quality –not only in their own homes or condominium buildings –but also in the district in which their homes are located, and that The Forestias’ ‘Town Centre’ aims to help meet that emerging need.

“The ‘Town Centre’ includes many of the facilities of a thriving, modern town centre, and it is planned, and will be maintained to the standards of the most progressive towns anywhere in the world. It has the added bonus of large amounts of refreshing green space and naturally blends together the indoor with the outdoor elements of the project, while also being only a short walk away from the adjoining 30-rai forest that is located at the heart of The Forestias,” he divulges.

Adding onto his sentiments, Orada Kerdhong, President – Storied Place Management, MQDC, said: “The Forestias’ ‘Town Centre’ has a very diverse assortment of facilities and activities, just like a real town centre –mixed but orderly and clean, and always surprising and exciting.”

She then goes on to explain that in addition to facilities for everyday needs, the ‘Town Centre’ will feature multiple marketplaces, as a well as a themed market hall, event plaza, and a parade boulevard where festive events are scheduled to take place throughout the year.

“There is also a wide range of sports and physical fitness facilities, education and entertainment facilities, health and wellness facilities, co-working spaces, and even an amphitheatre to host open-air activities. In the same vein as a real town centre, there is a lot of emphasis being placed on creating many different types of places to eat with different types of food and dining options to suit every style and budget.

Orada also said that very special attention is also being given in the design and mix of facilities for the welfare of pets as well as for the convenience of pet-owners because pet companionship has become an important part of the happiness of many people across the kingdom.

Among the first facilities to be completed is an indoor, multi-function theatre where performances can be staged, as well as art shows, corporate events, exhibitions, conventions, and weddings can be held, and where residents can also stage their own plays.

“This is just one example of how we are designing facilities in a way that can also help bring the community together,” she said. “What is certain is that no matter what you have come to the town centre to do, and whether you are a person or a pet, it will be a place where you can regenerate through quiet relaxation, or the excitement of new experiences.”

Last month, The Forestias also launched a new residential concept under the ‘Mulberry Grove The Forestias Villas’ brand offering connected ‘cluster homes’ for multiple generations of the same family to live next to each other and spend more time together while also being able to enjoy the privacy of being in their own, separate home. The concept was inspired by the way families traditionally lived in Thailand.

The Mulberry Grove The Forestias Villas range in size from approximately 1,000 square metres of floor space to approximately 1,700 square metres, with prices starting from 185 million baht up to 310 million baht. The Forestias project will also see the completion of the Mulberry Grove The Forestias Condominiums designed around a similar concept, with 16 different types of homes ranging in size from 63 square metres up to 1,027 square metres, and with prices starting from 15 million baht.

Other villas are also being built at The Forestias under different brands, including the ultra-luxury Six Senses Residences, which are the first Six Senses Residences being built in Thailand.

Other residential components at The Forestias include three Whizdom high-rise condominium buildings that are designed to suit the lifestyles of the newly employed, couples starting families, and with one building specifically designed to suit the needs of pet lovers. These homes range in size from approximately 35 square metres to 205 square metres. In addition, The Aspen Tree condominiums and Sky Villa residences offering ‘Lifetime Care’ services and facilities are also in the works.

The multifaceted The Forestias project is being designed and built by some of the world’s most respected experts and has already received more than 42 global awards recognising its outstanding aspects that focus on healthier living, environmental quality, and sustainability.

Some of these awards include the ‘Gold Award for Urban Design’, and a ‘Silver Award for Sustainable Living and Green Design’, both presented by the prestigious International Design Awards (IDA); a Platinum Award for environmental sustainability from the Outstanding Property Awards London; and being selected a Winner of the Global Human Settlements Award on Planning and Design by the Global Forum on Human Settlements and an award from the International Federation of Landscape Architects.

As of the start of this year, the total sales of residences across the multiple branded projects at The Forestias has exceeded 22 billion with the number expected to grow in the months to come.

For more information about The Forestias, click here.