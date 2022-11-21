MQDC to Debut the First Mulberry Grove The Forestias Villas Residences Next Month

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, also known as MQDC, is recognised as one of Thailand’s leading property developers. Today, the company announced that the first of its Mulberry Grove The Forestias Villas residences will be unveiled on December 1 of this year.

The exciting project aims to showcase a new concept in home design that will allow multiple villas to be connected so that extended families across several generations can live together in close proximity, while still being able to enjoy the privacy of being in their own separate home.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Chakrit Hassarangsee, Senior Vice President of MQDC, said: “It’s an exciting new concept that is inspired by the way families have always lived in Thailand – connected homes for multiple generations of the same family to live next to each other so they can spend more time together.

“Modern urban lifestyle needs have made this increasingly difficult, and Mulberry Grove Villas aims to help families reconnect. We have had a lot of interest in our concept and now we can invite families to view the real thing from the first of December onwards.”

The Forestias: A First-of-its-Kind Project

The Forestias is a 398-rai (64 hectares) community located in the rapidly developing Eastern Economic Corridor on Bang Na Trad road. It has large areas of parkland, residential properties under multiple brands that appeal to different lifestyles and age-groups, as well as numerous community and commercial components with a focus on healthy living and environmental quality.

The project has already received more than 40 global awards recognising facets related to health, environmental quality, and sustainability. Some of these awards include the Gold Award for Urban Design and Silver Award for Sustainable Living and Green Design, presented by the prestigious International design Awards (IDA).

The Forestias also received a Platinum Award for environmental sustainability from the Outstanding Property Awards London, was the winner of the Global Human Settlements Award on Planning and Design by the Global Forum on Human Settlements, and a winner of the Visionary Living & Working award by Innovative Architecture.

The Forestias includes multiple residential components, commercial space for offices, a sports complex, lifestyle and family entertainment facilities, retail and food & beverage outlets, and a Town Centre for community activities and cultural pursuits. There is also a Family Centre, multiple markets, and an extraordinary 30-rai (4.8 hectares) forest at the centre of the development with a 1.6-kilometre forest canopy walkway weaving through the forest.

As The Forestias is one of Thailand’s largest private sector property development projects, among the residential components at The Forestias are the Six Senses residences, Mulberry Grove Villas and Mulberry Grove condominiums, The Aspen Tree condominiums and Sky Villa residences offering ‘Holistic Lifetime Care’ services and facilities, and Whizdom condominiums.

As a result of its unique offerings, the total residential sales of The Forestias’ various branded projects have already reached 22 billion baht in its early stages. MQDC was also recently granted an additional 19 billion baht of financing from four banks after surpassing certain progress milestones.

Mulberry Grove Villas and the Concept of ‘Time Bonus’

The Mulberry Grove Villas have been designed around the concept of ‘Time Bonus,’ or as Roongroj Chongsujipan, Senior Vice President of MQDC, puts it: “This concept lets one live in immediate proximity to one’s parents or adult children, or both, therefore giving owners a big ‘time bonus’.

“All generations, while living in a home designed just right for their own needs, can still reach other members of the family in less than a minute’s walk. Families can help each other with the care of children as well as provide care for elderly parents much more conveniently and at any time of day or night. It all translates to less time in traffic travelling between homes, and more time together for families.

“Another important benefit is that children will never feel left home alone because there is always a family member nearby in one of the homes, while retired grandparents will be much more energised by always being a part of their children’s and grandchildren’s lives by being so close.”

The Mulberry Grove Villas are comprised of 37 exclusive Foster + Partners-designed houses that range in size from approximately 1,000 square metres to 1,700 square metres. The homes are laid out across 26 rai (4.16 hectares) inside of the 398-rai (64 hectares) ‘The Forestias’ mixed use development.

The Mulberry Grove Villas are available in three sizes, ranging from four to six bedrooms, and families can decide on purchasing a combination of home types to create a cluster of different-sized homes that can be connected by short walkways, but are shielded by trees and flora for privacy. Offering the option to create a cluster of homes is intended to let owners design the interiors and home layouts to suit their own needs, with freedom to cater to different generational requirements.

The extra-large Mulberry Grove Villa type has approximately 1,700 square metres of floor space and is priced at 310 million baht. These homes have very large dining areas and communal spaces so that the entire family can gather comfortably, with some homes able to seat over 20 people at a table at the same.

The large villas boast 1,200 square metres of usable space and are priced at approximately 220 million baht. Finally, the medium size villas have approximately 1,000 square metres of floor space and are priced at 185 million baht.

The Mulberry Grove Villas are located close to several other luxury components within The Forestias including the ultra-luxury Six Senses Residences, which will be the first Six Senses Residences built in Thailand, as well as a new Six Senses Hotel that is scheduled to open in 2024.

Since its announcement, the project has been receiving a lot of acclaim. Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, Project Director of The Forestias, MQDC, explains: “We have seen a lot of excitement around our various residential components, including the Mulberry Grove Villas, which have already exceeded 5.5 billion baht in sales, as well as our Six Senses Residences which have also received strong interest. We feel very rewarded by seeing so many families committing to the various components of The Forestias and are continuing to make very rapid progress with construction.”

The first of the Mulberry Grove Villas will be open for viewing on December 1