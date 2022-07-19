Nichada Thani Takes Suburban Homes to New Heights of Luxury with Nichada 2.0: Onyx

Meeting an increasing need for tasteful, quality homes in clean, suburban environs, Nichada Thani takes the concept of country homes to new levels, with the launch of Nichada 2.0 — the Onyx Luxury Residence, in Pakkret district, Nonthaburi.

During the pandemic, and subsequent periods of necessary self-isolation, many of us have been hit not only by our changing times, but also our fair share of new revelations. Among them is the consideration that perhaps the urban hustle and chaos of big-city life isn’t for all of us.

In response to an increasing need for peaceful, quality homes in the suburbs, Nichada Thani unveils its latest luxury development under Nichada 2.0 — a beautiful range of homes titled “Onyx”. Developed from the iconic Nichada Jasper, the Onyx is significantly more spacious, tailoring to the needs of large families in search of peaceful surroundings and room to breathe. The homes are a piquant reminder that a luxury home does not necessarily need to be based in Bangkok, and that the suburban lifestyle can come with its share of perks and wonders.

With only nine properties available, Onyx is designed around the concept of a “jewel” — something derived from nature, upon which humankind has found great value. The houses are designed to take inhabitants into the future of living, which reflects the direction of Nichada 2.0 — the company’s operating system has been given a modernized revamp, with greater emphasis on online connectivity and accessibility via the cloud. There are also nods to Nichada Thani’s emphasis on sustainability. Houses draw from solar technology, with a comprehensive solar system that helps make the property more sustainable and environmentally-friendly.

Interior-wise, Onyx brought in Spacecraft Co., Ltd, to create a series of spaces inspired by the Art Deco era. Imbued with grandeur and luxury from the 1920s, each of the houses in the range feature an open floor plan, allowing limitless possibilities for inhabitants to tailor each space to their own, individual needs. Show houses provide a glimpse at what options lie in store, along with facilities tailored to specific lifestyles, such as assisted living facilities and designer-branded furniture for those who love the finer things in life.

Moving beyond Nichada’s penchant for quality construction, strikingly sophisticated interiors, and vast, airy spaces, Onyx’s key selling point extends beyond the homes alone to include the greater Nichada community. With a plethora of options that range from shopping malls, super markets, cafes and even two international schools within the community area, inhabitants can expect a wide variety of facilities and services for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Pre-sales for one of Nichada’s nine Onyx homes have started since July, and showrooms will be available by October, alongside the brand’s highly-anticipated annual Halloween event.

To find out more about what to expect from Nichada 2.0 and Onyx, visit nichada.com/onyx.

All images courtesy of Nichada.