If you’ve noticed that green is well, everywhere, you aren’t alone. The colour is dominating 2022 paint predictions, a phenomenon that Benjamin Moore just solidified by naming a soft, sage-inspired iteration — October Mist 1495 — as the colour of the upcoming year. Aptly debuted during its titular month, the shade “quietly anchors while encouraging creative expression through colour,” reads a company press release.

The hue was plucked from the brand’s Color Trends 2022 palette, a harmonious series of “whimsical and meditative, yet eclectic” hues. While there certainly is diversity within the overarching palette, the majority of the curated colours are — you guessed it — green adjacent. October Mist falls midway between the scheme’s paler Morning Dew and more saturated High Park and Fernwood Green (Gloucester Sage, a stormy olive, falls at the far end of the depth spectrum).

And while October Mist feels like a mid-tone compared to its counterparts, it ultimately anchors the entire series; its grey notes speak to Quiet Moments, Steam, and Hint of Violet. A representative from Benjamin Moore affirms this: “Much like the green stem of a flower, October Mist creates a canvas for the Color Trends 2022 palette — and the imagination — to blossom.”

We envision this grounding, serene colour splashed across the walls of a primary bedroom or even a nursery, but because this shade is multi-faceted, it will work virtually anywhere you choose to use it. “As the spaces in our homes continue to evolve, we uncover more opportunities to express our individuality and leverage the power of colour to design environments that serve different functions and styles,” says Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore Director of Color Marketing & Development. “October Mist 1495 and the corresponding Color Trends 2022 palette reflects an effortless harmony of colours while inspiring unique combinations for any paint project.”

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com

