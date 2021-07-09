The two complementary Pantone Colours of the Year 2021 are ‘Ultimate Grey’ and ‘Illuminating’, described respectively as a dependable and neutral grey, and a bright sunshine yellow.
The former soothes while the latter invigorates, so feature them together or play up their singular strengths. To help you, we’ve rounded up a selection of home decor must-haves that’ll add a touch of individuality to your space, through Pantone’s latest hues.
This Eclipse dining set by Turri is a sculptural showpiece that flaunts alluring curved surfaces, fine leather upholstery and vertically grooved wood finishes.
An ode to traditional Portuguese woodwork techniques, this Eva Armchair by Domkapa in walnut and velvet channels tropical resort chic. Also available in a bar stool version.
Take the versatile, two-tone colour palette outdoors as well with these grey Minotti Fynn Outdoor armchairs, exquisitely handmade in solid teak with a woven cord undercarriage.
Made of plywood and high-resilience polyurethane foam then upholstered in saddle- hide, the cubic Solid Saddle-Hide table by Minotti offers versatility in its simplicity. Its metal base features a matte black varnished finish and black protective polyethylene glides.
Modern, quirky and comfortable — this Roche Bobois Bubble 2 curved sofa is a veritable talking point in any living room setting. An iconic model of the brand, this entirely handmade piece is designed by Sacha Lakic and required the development of specific stretch fabrics that perfectly fit its round shapes, such as black jersey overlaid by soft honeycomb wool.
With its clean shape and elongated lines, Baxter’s Chester Moon leather sofa is a contemporary take on the iconic Chesterfield. Available in a wide range of colours, its greys especially pair beautifully with pops of colour.
What can be more restful than tone-on-tone greys in the bedroom? This Gallotti&Radice Yuki bed is lined with fabric or leather, and comes with a wraparound free-standing headboard that seems to cocoon you in an embrace.
This retro Smeg fridge is more than just an appliance; it’s also a sleek statement piece in any kitchen.
This vintage-inspired Koket Colette Sofa is an eclectic tribute to Parisian femininity, and showcases a fully upholstered tight back and an elegant lacquered base.