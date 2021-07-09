The two complementary Pantone Colours of the Year 2021 are ‘Ultimate Grey’ and ‘Illuminating’, described respectively as a dependable and neutral grey, and a bright sunshine yellow.

The former soothes while the latter invigorates, so feature them together or play up their singular strengths. To help you, we’ve rounded up a selection of home decor must-haves that’ll add a touch of individuality to your space, through Pantone’s latest hues.