Nutchanok and Kittima Vongswat on Creating the Perfect Home

Sisters Nutchanok and Kittima Vongswat reveal the priceless formula for the perfect home — furnished by Euro Creations.

“The day we first talked about it, I hadn’t had my first child yet. Now it has been completed and I’m about to give birth to my second,” laughs Nutchanok or “Jan”, now in her early thirties. As Jan recounts the arduous process, her sister, Kittima or “Maysa”, chimes in from time to time. In all, Maysa estimates it took four or five years to create their dream home. The tight-knit family is most known for their beverage business, Carabao Group.

Maysa explains. “The concept was to have three families under one roof. Our mother, Jan’s family and my family, all in one home.” That’s four generations beginning from their grandmother, down to Jan’s children.

“My advice for everyone is, if you’re going to build a house, the first thing you need to know clearly is what your lifestyle is, and how you live your life,” says Jan. To put it another way, the ideal home must also be welcoming and comfortable. “The house you live in should be a place that makes you and your family feel warm inside. It should be a place that makes you feel physically and mentally comfortable, where you can be yourself completely. The ultimate comfort,” Maysa adds.

From the start, the family wanted the house to meet the needs of every family member. Functionality, the sisters agree, is key. In fact, despite the beautiful décor, they say functionality is the main focus of their home. Their mother promised to build whatever they needed. “If you wanted to be outdoors or swim or work out, this house could have that,” says Jan. “If you wanted to cook or have a home theatre, you could have it. It would have whatever we needed, just so that we would all be together.”

“If you’re going to build a house, the first thing you need to know clearly is what your lifestyle is , and how you live your life.” Nutchanok Vongswat

Being conscious of each person’s different styles and needs, the family also gave each person carte blanche over their spaces. At the same time, a design team was on hand to bring it all together, so that the house’s aesthetics and design made sense as a whole.

“The reason it all came together is because in each zone, everyone had the freedom to design whatever style and colour they wanted. More importantly, we also had an interior team to make sure it all remained in the same direction,” says Jan.

With the team’s ability to fine-tune and blend concepts, their home was able to serve the needs of everyone, while remaining visually cohesive. Keeping the common areas neutral and less distinctive also made the home feel more unified, the sisters say.

Needing both diversity and balance, the family turned to Euro Creations to furnish their home. The Thonglor-based furniture company is the exclusive importer for several leading brands and offers a broad variety of other luxury brands. It also provides personal service that continues after purchase, such as ensuring the installation and care of the top-quality pieces. Jan and Maysa say they visited several furniture companies before choosing Euro Creations.

“The reason we ended up choosing Euro Creations is because we were impressed by the materials and the functionality of Euro Creations furniture, and also with their services, which catered quite well to our needs – from the living room and kitchen to walk-in closets,” Jan says.

With each taste, need, style and desire catered to, there is one final ingredient to making a home perfect: family.

“In the end, after you’ve done all that, if you don’t end up living there, a home isn’t complete,” says Jan. “A home is only whole when everyone lives there together.”

eurocreations.co.th